The government on Sunday night published a list of shops and services which have to close as from Monday at 8am, due to the COVID-19 situation.
The closure of the shops was announced earlier in the day by Health Minister Chris Fearne during a news conference.
Shops which have to close are those whose main business relate to the sale of clothing, sportswear, jewellery, handbags and leather goods, costume jewellery and accessories, footwear, non-prescription eyewear, perfumeries, beauty products, haberdasheries, soft furnishings, household appliances, souvenirs, discounted items, luggage, toys, hobbies, furniture, florists and vaping.
The decision covers shops whether operating in shopping malls and/or
elsewhere. They may still sell and provide delivery services of their products in the community.
Other outlets providing non-essential services which also have to close are hairdressers, barbers, beauticians, spas, nail artists, nail technicians and tattooists.
Any shops or outlets not obeying the order will be faced with a €3,000 fine.
The measure follows the closure of places of entertainment, bars and restaurants, among others, as well as schools, earlier this month.
