Former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar is under a cloud of suspicion over his role in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation.

Cutajar is facing a criminal probe into claims he tipped off a self-confessed middleman in the killing about his pending arrest.

The dramatic announcement came at the end of a nine-hour court hearing as part of the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech, the man accused of masterminding the murder plot.

Hours earlier, Cutajar had sat down for an interview with Times of Malta about the allegations he faces.

In this latest episode of the #TimesTalk podcast, Times of Malta’s Ivan Martin brings us behind the scenes of his conversation with a man under pressure.

Also on this episode of #TimesTalk, Vanessa Conneely speaks to struggling businesses in Valletta, who were only just recovering from the fall-out of anti-corruption protests when coronavirus hit.