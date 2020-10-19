The Labour government is presenting its fourth budget of this legislature, the first under the helm of Robert Abela... and the first since a virus decimated the world economy.

So buckle up and join us on this fiscal ride as Finance Minister Edward Scicluna starts the longest speech of the year... all 114 pages of it! While we bring you a live commentary, Times of Malta will also be uploading separate stories detailing the more important measures taken in the budget. Check out the Budget 2021 section below in our site.

‘It’s not 2009’



6.45pm We've started. Scicluna takes a dig at his political adversaries. He says during the 2009 financial crisis, the Nationalist government had increase its utility bills. On the contrary, the Labour government was paying €800 a month in wage supplements during the COVID-19 crisis.

In 2009, the government had failed to deliver on its electoral promise to reduce the maximum income tax rate, but the Labour government delivered on issuing its tax refunds and added millions of euros in vouchers to help the economy.

Scicluna has more snide remarks for the former PN legislature: instead of delivering “four energy saving bulbs” (in reference to the drive towards greener energy), the Labour government had revamped the economy and generate a surplus. Despite the difficult times, this would be no austerity budget.

6.30pm Speculation is rife that this could be Finance Minister Edward Scicluna's last budget before he steps down from parliament.

Meanwhile, there's a newbie in parliament: Bernard Grech is leading the opposition, just two weeks after winning the contest against Adrian Delia.

The Labour Party confirmed last Saturday that popular MEP Miriam Dalli and chief of staff Clyde Caruana will be co-opted to parliament, replacing former prime minister Joseph Muscat and backbencher Etienne Grech.

What do we know so far?

6.15pm Welcome to our live commentary of the 2021 budget. Chief of staff and soon-to-be-MP (and possible minister) Clyde Caruana gave a sneak peak of the measures on Monday morning but we've been sworn to secrecy about its contents.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Sunday that the measures will include a fresh round of spending vouchers.

He said normally the budget includes around €35 million in tangible measures which leave money in people’s pockets, but this time will be trebled to €100 million.

The cost of living allowance will be €1.75 euro/week.

Is this your first budget?

6.12pm Budget speeches are delivered in Maltese and tend to follow a template: the minister will first give a rundown of the nation's economy, highlight the government's economic achievements over the past 12 months and then go on to list the various measures to be introduced.

The speech tends to go on for a couple of hours. Once it's done, the Prime Minister and Opposition leader normally each hold a press conference, and reactions to the budget will start pouring in from stakeholders from across society.