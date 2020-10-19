Works will start next year on the Msida Creek roadworks project and new tunnels as part of the Airport Intersection project, Finance Minister Edward Scicluna said in the Budget 2021 speech on Monday.

The projects will kick-off as works wrap up on the Marsa junction project, Central Link project and the new junction between Pembroke and High Ridge in Swieqi.

Preparations will also be finalised for a rebuilding of the Marsascala bypass and the subway near Portes des Bombes in Floriana.

Works will also be completed next year on a new breakwater in Marsaxlokk, quays at St Thomas Bay and Marsascala and rebuilding of a quay at Ċirkewwa.

Industrial estate boost

The government will also launch a €450m, seven-year programme to modernise industrial estates and create more space for manufacturing and office space.

The project will include a new Life Sciences Park and a new logistics centre.

The new outpatients block planned for Mater Dei Hospital.

The health sector will see works commence on the building of a new Outpatients block with underground parking at Mater Dei Hospital, modernisation of wards at Mount Carmel Hospital, the building of a new blood bank and the building of a health hub in the North of Malta.

A new sports complex will be built at the university along with other projects including an indoor rowing facility in Cottonera ahead of the Small Nations Games in 2023. A start will be made to the building of a Rugby complex in Corradino.