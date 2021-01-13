The case against three men accused of assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia resumes on Wednesday morning, with murder suspects George and Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat back in court.

Prosecutors say the three men planted and detonated the car bomb that killed Caruana Galizia in October 2017, having received money for the hit from middleman Melvin Theuma acting on behalf of business tycoon Yorgen Fenech, who has been charged with complicity in the murder separately.



All three deny those charges.



Times of Malta reported on Wednesday that cabinet ministers had agreed to turn down a pardon request filed by one of the accused, Vince Muscat.

Bound by a decree

10.06am We’re heading in the legal weeds here, with lawyers arguing over which recordings are to be considered pertinent ot the case.



Superintendent Arnaud tells the court that there are recordings which are not pertinent to this case (which presumably make reference to other, separate crimes).



Cuschieri says they’ll be the judge of that. “It’s not that we do not trust the prosecutor, but to decide on their relevance, those recordings must be presented for us to hear,” he says.



The magistrate notes that she is bound by the terms of the decree issued by the criminal court, (in which judge Edwina Grima listed the evidence to be gathered here).

Recordings or not

10.02am William Cuschieri wants to ensure that they will be allowed to hear all of Theuma’s recordings.



“My clients have a right to hear them, as they were heard elsewhere. There was also mention of them in the press,” he says.



“I base myself on what I have here, not what’s said in the press,” the magistrate replies.

Psychiatrists asked to testify by January 21

9.55am Magistrate Stafrace Zammit says she wants a medical update on Theuma’s condition and sets a date of January 21 at 2pm for psychiatrists to testify about the middleman.



Meanwhile, another court expert is summoned and presents a pen drive containing another set of transcripts.

What of Melvin Theuma?

9.46am Lawyer William Cuschieri asks Arnaud about Melvin Theuma. The superintendent says that Theuma is still being treated and assessed by psychiatrists.

The clock is ticking, though: magistrate Stafrace Zammit notes that she is bound by a time limit, and deputy attorney general Philip Galea Farrugia adds that Theuma was due to be cross-examined in the first week of January.

The magistrate says she would like psychiatrists overseeing Theuma's care to inform the court about his state of health.

Transcripts and pardons

9.43am The first witness is court expert Yanika Zammit Tabona, a lawyer who transcribed a number of recordings. Copies of those transcripts are passed around the court.

Superintendent Arnaud then takes the oath and presents a copy of the pardon given to Melvin Theuma in November 2019. That's another piece of new evidence which is now part of the court record.

Accused in court

9.35am The Degiorgio brothers are both seated behind the dock, with Vincent Muscat to the side.

Lawyer William Cuschieri is representing the Degiorgios, with lawyer Marc Sant appearing for Muscat.

Superintendent Keith Arnaud and inspector Kurt Zahra are leading the prosecution, though we have not spotted them in court yet.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Peter Caruana Galizia, the victim's husband, are appearing on the Caruana Galizia family's behalf.

From left: George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat.

What to expect today

9.28am The court is expected to receive recordings made by Melvin Theuma which are relevant to the case, a copy of the presidential pardon Theuma was granted as well as transcripts of evidence completed by three court-appointed experts.

Although the court has given the go-ahead for Theuma's cross-examination to be concluded, we're told that the middleman will not be appearing in court today. Theuma has not appeared in court since he was hospitalised last summer with serious self-inflicted wounds.

Here's some more background to today's court sitting.

Pinging across the courts

9.23am Today’s court hearing will be presided by magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, who led the compilation of evidence in this case.



The compilation was originally wrapped up last year and the case sent to judge Edwina Grima, who in October rejected a series of pre-trial pleas filed by lawyers of the three accused.



Defence lawyers had appealed against that decision, but in the meantime both the defence and prosecution had filed a request for further evidence to be added to the case in the form of Theuma's cross-examination (which had not been concluded), recordings and transcripts.



As a result, judge Grima sent the case back to magistrate Stafrace Zammit, bringing matters to today.

Welcome

9.20am Good morning and welcome to this live blog. We're at the Valletta law courts in hall 22, one of the larger courtrooms which is often used for jury trials.