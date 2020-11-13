Former minister Chris Cardona will be testifying in the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry on Friday.

The inquiry is meant to establish whether the state could have done anything to prevent the assassination of the 53-year-old journalist in 2017.

Cardona was at loggerheads with Caruana Galizia at the time of her murder, months after the blogger had reported that he had visited a German brothel while on government business.

Denying the claim, the then minister had asked the court to serve Caruana Galizia with a garnishee order amounting to €46,000, sparking a war of words and widespread condemnation.

Cardona, who also served as former Labour deputy leader, went on to face allegations of being at the centre of the plot to murder Caruana Galizia in court. He has denied any involvement.

9.45am We're off. Cardona takes the stand and the oath. He is assisted by lawyer Jonathan Attard. The three judges point out that certain questions to be put to the witness might go beyond the terms of reference. Comodini Cachia says that she will leave it in the board’s hands.

9.35am Lawyers have gathered in Hall 20 of the court, this is the one where the constitutional court and the superior court of appeal sittings normally take place. Peter Caruana Galizia and the journalist's two sisters are among those in the room.

Chris Cardona waits outside the hall.