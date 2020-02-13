The compilation of evidence against alleged Daphne Caruana Galizia mastermind Yorgen Fenech resumes on Thursday.

Daphne Caruana Galizia had been killed for over six months when the self-confessed middleman in her murder, Melvin Theuma, began recording conversations he was having with the prominent businessman.

Recordings end

11.20am The name of lawyer Arthur Azzopardi crops up in the recorded conversation between Fenech and Theuma. Arthur Azzopardi had urged Vince Muscat il-Koħħu to reveal all about the murder plot to the police

They say the lawyer told Muscat: "Listen to me Ċens, you've got a wife." Muscat reportedly told the lawyer he feared his wife would be attacked with "acid".

The recording ends. Questions start.

'All they want is to get out'

11.15am In one section of the conversation, Fenech mentions "ix-xiħ" (who Theuma said is a reference to Joseph Muscat).

Theuma is heard saying "All they want is to get out, that's all... What are we going to do?"

Fenech replies: "I don't know"... and later "they can't start the jury before that happens."

Again, we don't know the context. We're hoping the lawyers' questions shortly would help rectify some of the statements being played out in court. Reporters in the court room have no access to transcripts at this stage.

Poor acoustics

11am One section of the recording we hear Theuma saying "Keith (Schembri) will send Kenneth" (Camilleri, who served as bodyguard for Joseph Muscat).

The two are discussing the matter of bail.

Background: In previous testimonies, Theuma said the promise of bail for the three men accused of the murder had come from Camilleri.

"Put your mind at rest. He was the one who deceived," Theuma says. We don't know who he's referring to at this stage.

Theuma complains about the poor acoustics in the hall. One thing is certain: there's a lot of foul language lacing this conversation.

Yorgen Fenech's luxury yacht at Portomaso after it was intercepted by the AFM.

'Your name not mentioned'

10.50am Fenech is looking at some papers, they are probably a copy of the transcripts.

The recording continues.

It is a conversation between Theuma and Fenech but it is difficult to decipher the conversation in court. The hearing is taking place in a larger hall with poorer acoustics.

"Your name was never mentioned," Theuma is heard saying.

"Tal-Koħħu (alleged hitman Vince Muscat)... not mine," he says.

Fenech asks: "How do they know?"

We’ll have to wait for questions to clarify the context.

Lawyer objects

10.42am First recording is played out. It is a male voice, which appears to be Theuma's. Lawyer Marion Camilleri, appearing for Fenech, interjects. She says the defence is concerned by the way prosecution is handling this part of the proceedings.

"Theuma is interpreting the recordings and that interpretation differs from the transcripts. This is a point of concern for us," the lawyer says.

But the magistrate says the court is here to gather evidence and that will then be weighed in due course.

"That is how we are going to proceed," says the magistrate firmly.

Theuma takes the witness stand

10.40am Melvin Theuma enters the hall, takes his place at the witness stand, takes the oath, and here we go.

He is warned that he is to tell the whole truth and not leave anything out.

Sitting starts

10.30am The sitting gets under way. Magistrate Rachel Montebello orders that the new transcripts of the recorded conversations be exhibited. She asks prosecution to submit the two statements of the accused at the next hearing.

Two minutes later and the official is here to present copies of the transcripts under oath. Administrative issues are being sorted out.

The French connection

Thursday's case is taking place a day after media reports that French prosecutors have opened an investigation into Yorgen Fenech and his assets in France, following a criminal complaint filed by the family of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The players

10.15am Yorgen Fenech and his relatives have entered the court room. He is seated at the dock with four heavily-armed guards seated behind him.

Another two are standing outside the court room.

For reference, inspector Keith Arnaud is prosecuting. Lawyers Matthew Brincat and Kathleen Calleja Grima are assisting Theuma. Fenech's lawyers are Gianluca Caruana Curran and Marion Camilleri. Lawyer Jason Azzopardi is assisting the victim's family.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is presiding.

The recordings so far

The cases in the Caruana Galizia murder probe

9.55am While we wait, here's a recap of the ongoing court cases regarding the murder of the journalist.

The compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech;

The compilation of evidence against murder accused Alfred and George Degiorgio and Vince Muscat;

A case Yorgen Fenech is making in an attempt to remove inspector Keith Arnaud from the investigation;

An ongoing inquiry into the circumstances around Ms Caruana Galizia's murder and whether the State could have prevented it.