A court is expected to hear recordings of conversations between two men suspected of being involved in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The phone calls between alleged murder mastermind Yorgen Fenech and the self-confessed middleman Melvin Theuma are expected to be heard in court.

It is part of the compilation of evidence against Mr Fenech, who stands accused of conspiring to kill the journalist in a car bomb in October 2017.

Refresh the page for continuous updates.

Live Blog

The cases in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder probe

10.00am While we wait, here's a recap of the ongoing court cases regarding the murder of the investigative journalist.

The compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech

The compilation of evidence against murder accused Alfred and George Degiorgio and Vince Muscat

A case Yorgen Fenech is taking in an attempt to remove inspector Keith Arnaud from the investigation.

As well as these, there is an ongoing inquiry into the circumstances around Ms Caruana Galizia's murder and whether the State could have prevented it.

The memorial to murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Melvin Theuma momentarily takes the witness stand

9.56am Theuma, who has been granted a pardon in exchange for his evidence, takes his place at the witness stand. He's then asked to go back outside while everything is being sorted (all the parties have taken note of the transcripts and are marking them accordingly). Out he goes, walking behind the dock.

130 voice recordings transcribed so far

9.46am Alvin Cardona, the court-appointed expert who worked on the recordings, is here to present copies to all parties.

The first witness is a court official, Margaret Debattista, who is tasked with producing the transcripts. She is giving a list of the files she has done so far.

She notes that when she writes "......” it’s because the speech was totally incomprehensible. She says that one file had 130 recordings.

The court is expected to hear the recordings of conversations between these men: Yorgen Fenech and Melvin Theuma

Yorgen Fenech escorted into court

9.42am Under an escort of five heavily armed officers, Fenech has just been escorted into the room.

Unlike previous sittings, there is a row of Corradino Correction Facility officers separating the victim’s family from the dock. Last time there were some seating problems, so more benches have also been added.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is presiding.

Waiting to begin

9.37am We have just been allowed into court and are waiting for proceedings to begin. We expect to hear recordings of conversations between Yorgen Fenech and Melvin Theuma but this time there will be transcripts, we are told, because the recordings previously heard in court were unclear.

The relatives of the murdered journalist, Daphne Caruana Galizia, are in court. Theuma is outside, waiting to be escorted in by plainclothes officers. Fenech has not yet been brought into the courtroom.

For reference, inspector Keith Arnaud is prosecuting. Lawyer Jason Azzopardi is assisting the victim's family. Lawyers Matthew Brincat and Kathleen Calleja Grima are assisting Theuma. Fenech's lawyers are Gianluca Caruana Curran and Marion Camilleri.

The latest in the compilation of evidence against Fenech is about to start.