Former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri is expected to testify in court on Monday morning in the compilation of evidence against Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Schembri said the time has finally come to speak out and "the truth will come out".

It is one of the most anticipated court hearings in the case to establish who was behind the murder of the journalist in October 2017.

Fenech is charged with being the mastermind behind the assassination, but the businessman has implicated his old friend Schembri in the crime.

Also expected on the witness stand is Adrian Vella, the personal doctor to Fenech who allegedly passed a note to him detailing how Chris Cardona had commissioned the murder. The note allegedly originated from Schembri.

Schembri, Gafà enter court

9.55am Keith Schembri has just arrived in court. His associates Neville Gafà and Kenneth Camilleri are also seen entering the court room.

Kenneth Camilleri and Neville Gafa entering court.

Good morning

9.45am Good morning and welcome to our live blog. The court room is fast filling up with reporters and family members, jockeying for a place.

We suspect it's going to be a long day.

Keith Schembri (centre) entering court on Monday. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Some of the main points in recent sessions:

Middleman Melvin Theuma feared Yorgen Fenech and Keith Schembri were plotting to eliminate him;





Recordings show he pressed Yorgen Fenech to put pressure on Keith Schembri to help get bail for Alfred and George Degiorgio;





'Il-Biglee' named as a middleman between Cardona and one of the hitmen;





Fenech felt protected with the Labour Party in government;





Court orders the acting police commissioner to investigate his predecessor;





Theuma saw former police deputy commissioner Silvio Valletta at Fenech's house,

Who are the players?

Yorgen Fenech: A prominent businessman charged with orchestrating Caruana Galizia's murder.

Melvin Theuma: The self-confessed middleman in the murder.

Keith Schembri: Former OPM chief of staff also linked to the murder but never charged.

Adrian Vella: A doctor who allegedly passed on an incriminating note.

Vince Muscat (il-Koħħu) Alfred Degiorgio (il-Fulu) and his brother George Degiorgio (Ic-ciniz): the three men charged with sparking the device.

Johann Cremona: A business associate of Yorgen Fenech’s, with ties to the gaming sector.

Kenneth Camilleri: Formed part of the OPM's security detail.

Lawrence Cutajar: Former police commissioner.

Gianluca Caruana Curran and suspect Yorgen Fenech outside court last November. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Who are the lawyers?

Yorgen Fenech has Gianluca Caruana Curran, Marion Camilleri and Charles Mercieca on his legal team.

Inspector Keith Arnaud is prosecuting.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Peter Caruana Galizia are appearing on behalf of the Caruana Galizia family.