Assistant police commissioner Alexandra Mamo testifies on Wednesday before the public inquiry into Daphne Caruana Galizia's assassination.

Mamo serves as head of the police force's economic crimes unit, having been selected to replace Ian Abdilla in that role last June by incoming police commissioner Angelo Gafà.

Refresh the page for the latest updates.

Live blog

Investigations into Schembri and Nexia BT

10.13am Mamo says that she found two magisterial inquiries about that topic. One was concluded by magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras.

“On September 22 we sought an arrest warrant and arrested four people,” she says. “They are still on police bail”.

[Mamo does not name anyone involved, but the four in question are former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri and Nexia BT’s three directors].

The second inquiry, by magistrate Josette Demicoli, remains ongoing and is at a “crucial” stage, Mamo says.

Mamo is asked for more specifics but says she will answer those questions behind closed doors.

Neither of the two magistrates leading the inquiries ever drew police attention to possible loss or tampering of evidence, she says.

Abdilla and media reports

10.10am Each case is assigned an inspector, Mamo says. Some cases require more than one inspector to be assigned.

Mamo recalls her predecessor Abdilla telling her that it is important to follow media reports, scrutinise them and open a file should there be the need for criminal investigation.

Judge Said Pullicino: “What about the Panama Papers? That began from a journalist’s report”.

Mamo: “Without wanting to sound disrespectful, I cannot answer that,” Mamo replies.

Hard work over Moneyval

10.06am Mamo says the unit is working especially hard due to Moneyval scrutiny [the Council of Europe's anti-money laundering body is assessing Malta]. She says that the unit has solved a number of money laundering cases in the past months, leading to arraignments.

Questions about Abdilla

10.04am Mamo is asked whether her predecessor, Ian Abdilla, gave her a handover.

“Yes,” she says. “But I’d rather testify about that behind closed doors”.

Mamo is asked whether Abdilla kept proper files. Again, the witness says she’d like to testify behind closed doors.

Alexandra Mamo's predecessor as ECU chief, Ian Abdilla. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

'Tens' of active investigations

10.02am Mamo says she has a very good working relationship with attorney general Victoria Buttigieg.

She is asked if the controls she has in place were adopted before she was appointed.

“I don’t know,” she replies.

“I found tens of ongoing investigations, all active. All were being handled.”

She says there is a backlog of cases, many concerning different topics. She cites cases concerning usury and others featuring politically exposed persons as examples.

Mamo is asked whether the commissioner is interested in her work.

“Of course,” she replies. “A lot”.

She returns to her weekly Sunday briefings.

“Every Sunday, investigating inspectors send me their updates via email, copying in the two superintendents heading each unit. Each inspector has his working file. Each has his own policy. Some keep information in the official file, others in the working file. File movement is tracked.”

Mamo receives weekly update of major crimes

9.54am Mamo says that she receives an update of major cases once a week.

"When I took over, the Commissioner passed on major ongoing cases. Every Sunday I’m updated on their progress. If nothing has been done, I'm told why or what more needs to be done."

Mamo says she summons officers or superintendents responsible to discuss specific cases when necessary.

"We hold meetings before, during and after operations. We are adopting the four eyes rule," she says. [The four eyes rule is an internal control principle that states that two people must approve or review some action before it can be taken].

Complexity of financial crimes

9.52am Mamo says that the complexity of modern financial crimes cases require more analysts if police are to keep up.

“We receive reports from the FIAU which needs to be translated into raw evidence, and there are media reports which have to be examined. If they are founded, an investigation begins.”

Police have to make several assessments at this stage, she says.

“Do we need a request for information? Do we need an attachment order, valid for six months and possibly extended further? Reports from financial institutions need to be analysed in depth. Foreign jurisdictions may be involved. The process is a long one.”

How the police's economic crimes unit is set up

9.48am Mamo explains how the department is set up. It has two squads – one for money laundering and another for economic crimes.

Superintendent Frank Tabone heads one, James Grech heads the other. Each squad had eight inspectors. Today, there are 12 inspectors in the money laundering squad, another on tax compliance and tax evasion, as well as the eight inspectors who work on economic crimes.

There is also a Financial Crimes Analysis Unit as well as a task force investigating the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, she says.

There are 94 officers in the unit in total.

The judges ask whether she's happy with that.

"As far as resources go, there's never enough," she replies.

Mamo begins testimony

9.42am Mamo takes the oath and begins her testimony. She tells the inquiry that she is stationed at the financial crimes department.

Mamo recalls police commissioner Angelo Gafà calling her on June 22 and telling her he wanted to meet the next day. [Gafà was officially appointed commissioner on June 23].

Mamo says she was initially shocked when Gafà told her he wanted her to lead the department.

"It was not my field," she tells the inquiry. She says she put Malta's interests first, accepted the offer and started her new job on July 1.

Judges begin session

9.40am The three judges who make up the board of inquiry take their place and the day's inquiry session can begin.

Reminder: the last time the inquiry was in session was on Friday when, entrepreneurs Joe and Mark Gasan testified.

Mamo in attendance

9.34am The day's key witness, Alexandra Mamo, is in the hall and waiting for the session to begin. So too is one of Daphne Caruana Galizia's sisters and lawyer Therese Comodini Cachia, who is representing the family.

Welcome

9.25am Good morning and welcome to this live blog. We're in hall 20 of the Valletta law courts this morning, where the Caruana Galizia inquiry is due to resume.