Gasan Group chairman Joe Gasan and director Mark Gasan are testifying in the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry on Friday.

Gasan forms one-third of GEM Holdings, which owns 33 per cent of the Electrogas gas-fired power station in Delimara, alongside Paul Apap Bologna and the Fenech family.

Caruana Galizia was assassinated in October 2017. At the time of her death, she was going through a leaked cache of Electrogas documents.

The inquiry is meant to establish whether the government could have done anything to avoid the assassination.

Two agreements signed

10am Mark Gasan says there were two agreements signed before submission of the bid. There was one agreement on €6.5 million to the shareholders. The other agreement was for €2 million to Gasol and to GEM in connection with other tasks carried out by them.

Judge Abigail Lofaro points out that his version is differing to what the board was told during another sitting.

Gasan says his understanding is that the funds were to be reinvested, adding that the banks were aware of this.

The understanding was that if ElectroGas won the bid this would all be part of financial package. Then after the bid, the issue of state aid came about.

Success fees were monies to be reinvested, he says. It was first €6.5 million then increased to €12 million a year later.

"Lenders would not lend until the state aid issue was settled. My understanding is that those fees would be reinvested to cover expenses."

"But are you sure?" Lofaro asks.

"It’s my understanding, a fact," he replies.

The deal with GEM

9.45am Mark Gasan takes the witness stand. Parte civile lawyer Therese Comodini Cachia asks about the agreement the Maltese partners had with Yorgen Fenech’s New Energy Supply Ltd and the fees paid out.

Mark Gasan says the agreement was with GEM Ltd, the company formed by Maltese partners – the Gasans, Tumas Fenech and Paul Apap Bologna.

There was a time, especially from April 2017 when Fenech was not regularly present at ElectroGas.

Comodini Cachia says that in June 2014 he signed an agreement with Fenech's New Energy Supply and GEM to pay €2.5 million. It followed the agreement signed in 2013.

GEM was to get 2 million from ElectroGas but not all funds were received.