Day nine of the electoral campaign is underway on Tuesday with both main parties and other electoral candidates set to hold events to detail further pledges.

Bernard Grech or Robert Abela... or Joseph Muscat?

9.30am Political surveys published on Sunday confirmed Labour is set to win by a landslide, but further analysis of a Times of Malta survey sheds light on leaders' popularity among voters.

Interestingly, while Abela has the backing of 47% of PL voters, Grech gets 72% backing from PN voters.

A remarkable one-third of PL voters claimed they preferred former prime minister Joseph Muscat as Labour leader.

What's on the agenda today?

8.45am The two major parties both have campaign events lined up for this evening.

Robert Abela is set to address party supporters in Mosta at 6.30pm, while Bernard Grech will visit Cospicua and Għaxaq before heading to Żejtun.

We have no details about any PN or PL morning conferences so far, however, independent candidate Arnold Cassola will be outside the Environment Ministry in Santa Venera at 11.30am to address his own press conference.