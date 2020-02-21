Labour MP Glenn Bedingfield is due to testify at Friday’s session of the inquiry into the events surrounding the murder of journalist and blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Mr Bedingfield, a former official at the Office of the Prime Minister ran a self-titled blog that was highly-critical of Ms Caruana Galizia's work.

At a previous sitting of the inquiry, archived copies of his posts were presented to the board by Ms Caruana Galizia’s son, Matthew.

Refresh the page for live updates.

LIVE BLOG

Why Bedingfield stopped his blog

9.41am Now for the questions. Inquiry board member Joseph Said Pullicino goes first: "why did you drop your blog?"

Bedingfield replies: "After taking political office, my workload increased, I couldn’t handle it and so decided to stop."

Said Pullicino responds: "So that was the reason? Not that anyone asked you to shut it down?"

"No. It was a personal decision I took," Bedingfield replies

'My blog was to give voice to those attacked by Daphne'

9.36am Bedingfield describes as "an outright lie" claims from Peter Caruana Galizia that Bedingfield was getting information from the police.

On Mr Caruana Galizia's claims that security detail began because of Bedingfield's blog, he says: "My blog began much later, in 2016."

He claims that there has been an impression given by various people that "I created the climate conducive to her murder."

"My blog was a political one, intended to lend a voice to all those who were attacked and ridiculed by Daphne Caruana Galizia."

'I was not employed to attack Daphne'

9.28am Mr Bedingfield recalls a case dating back to 1999, when aged 22 he had been taken to court by former prime minister Eddie Fenech Adami in a criminal libel suit "and ironically Daphne Caruana Galizia took the side of Fenech Adami".

He says that when he began to write, Ms Caruana Galizia "uppped her dose of attack against me".

He adds; "We in the PL are also hurt".

"It’s not true that I was employed at OPM to attack Daphne Caruana Galizia," he says.

"My setting up of the blog was in 2016, a year after I first took up the post at OPM. She attacked me relentlessly. I can show an entire list of 558 people DCG had targeted through her writings.

"Because of her writing, attacking public people, private individuals and even children, people were hurt, families broken up, one became even suicidal."

He describes a case where his daughter "landed in her blog" for "the simple reason of going to buy a sandwich on board the catamaran!"

He is asked: "Did you file for libel against her?"

"No, I did not."

Glenn Bedingfield takes the oath

9.22am The board points out that Mr Bedingfield personally asked to come to testify, contrary to other witnesses. "How can you help the board?" he is asked.

Mr Bedingfield responds: "Thanks for accepting my request. I wish to testify to rebut the impression given by other witnesses particularly (Daphne's husband) Peter Caruana Galizia."

He says that he thinks the false impression has been given "that I sat with others to plot the murder".

"In reality Daphne Caruana Galizia wrote and attacked and ridiculed people. She had right to freedom of speech but when anyone responded to her writing in similar vein, it was taken to be an abuse of freedom of expression.

"It was as though no one on this side, our side could rebut what she said."

He refutes claims that he had set up a blog called 'Taste Your Own Medicine' that was critical of Ms Caruana Galizia and says the only blog he set up was one in his own name.

Bedingfield reads from Peter Caruana Galizia’s testimony and said it was an "outright lie".

An archive post from Glenn Bedingfield's blog, now offline.

Nigel Vella's Facebook post

9.16am The inquiry board begins by hearing from the Caruana Galizia family lawyer Therese Comodini Cachia about a facebook post that a previous witness Nigel Vella had shared about her colleague lawyer Jason Azzopardi.

She brought this to the judges, presenting a copy thereof. Earlier this week Mr Vella had posted about the practice of having 'persons of trust' in the OPM and said that the former PN government had a similar situation.