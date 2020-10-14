Police inspector Kurt Zahra testifies in the Daphne Caruana Galizia inquiry on Wednesday.

Zahra had already appeared before the inquiry in July, telling the three judges leading it that murder suspect Yorgen Fenech was aware of the June 2017 election date months in advance.

Several ministers have since testified that they had no forewarning of plans to hold an early election.

Zahra is one of two inspectors leading the Caruana Galizia homicide investigation, along with his partner Keith Arnaud.

Why was Daphne killed?

3.02pm Zahra is asked whether police have determined the motive behind Caruana Galizia’s murder.



He declines to answer, saying he does not want to speculate and that there is more data to be analysed.



“If I say we know the motive beyond doubt, then it would be useless to wait for the outcome of the investigation,” he tells the board.

Data given out 'when Abdilla headed ECU'

2.58pm Lawyer Therese Comodini Cachia asks the inspector when extracted data was handed out.

“Before this [police] commissioner, when the economic crimes unit was headed by [Ian] Abdilla,” he replies.

[Abdilla was removed as ECU head in June by incoming commissioner Angelo Gafa. It was one of Gafa’s first decisions as police commissioner.]

Who has the extracted data?

2.55pm Zahra says extracted data is held at The Hague and by the Central Investigations Division at police headquarters. Europol have the full data, he says.

Judge Lofaro asks him whether the attorney general has a copy. Zahra says he does not think so, though he is not sure.

He says that there are eight police officials in the murder task force, as well as members of Europol and the MSS, but nobody from the attorney general’s office.

“The task force and Europol have the data. I cannot speak for the MSS,” the witness says.

Zahra says Europol will exhibit the data in the coming weeks, as court-appointed experts.

11 separate investigations

2.51pm The murder investigation has led to 11 separate investigations concerning different potential legal breaches, Zahra says.

Data extraction

2.49pm Devices were seized and taken by Europol to The Hague in the Netherlands, he says. Data was extracted there.



Judge Lofaro asks whether any local security services extracted data from devices under scrutiny.



Zahra says he cannot exclude it, as there are many inquiries under way which are distinct from each other. However, any data extraction related to the murder investigation was done at The Hague, he says.

Murder investigation is ongoing

2.46pm Zahra says that the murder probe continues to this day and describes it as being in “phase three”.



Police are working with Europol on the case, and a task force created specifically for the murder case now involves the homicide squad, Malta Security Services and Economic Crimes Unit, he says.



The task force has a dedicated meeting room at police headquarters in Floriana, he says.

Inspector Zahra testifies

2.42pm Zahra takes the oath and his testimony begins.

Yorgen Fenech wants testimony struck from inquiry

2.41pm We've just reported that alleged murder conspirator Yorgen Fenech wants testimony concerning him to be struck from the records of the public inquiry.

His lawyers filed a court application on Wednesday morning, warning that the inquiry was not following its own terms of reference.

What did Zahra say last time round?

2.36pm It’s been a few months since inspector Zahra first appeared before the board of inquiry. Last time round, Zahra said, among other things, that:



• Murder suspect Yorgen Fenech knew about the 2017 election date by late 2016, months before Joseph Muscat announced it.



• Fenech had received a photo of the terms of a pardon granted to middleman Melvin Theuma.



• He had no cause to think that Caruana Galizia’s life was in any imminent danger before she was murdered.

Zahra also testified about other aspects of the murder investigation – and answered some sensitive questions in private. Brush up on the details by revisiting our minute-by-minute account of his July testimony.

Inspector Kurt Zahra enters court on Wednesday. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Behind closed doors

2.33pm Proceedings today began at 2pm in hall 20, but the press has not yet been allowed in, with the judges who make up the board of inquiry leading events behind closed doors for now.

Who will testify today?

2.30pm Inspector Kurt Zahra is the day's main witness, but the inquiry is also expected to hear testimony concerning a decision to transfer one of Daphne Caruana Galizia's sons, Andrew, out of a diplomatic posting right after the 2017 general election.

Carmelo Abela, who was Foreign Affairs Minister at the time, said under oath that he could not remember whether there was political pressure to force Andrew Caruana Galizia out.

Welcome

2.25pm Good afternoon and welcome to this live blog. We're in the Valletta law courts, to give you minute-by-minute updates from today's session of the Caruana Galizia public inquiry.