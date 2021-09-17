Police investigator Keith Arnaud is expected to face cross examination by Yorgen Fenech's lawyers on Friday as they allege that the courts’ refusal to grant him bail amounts to a form of arbitrary arrest.

The businessman charged with Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder is back in court in a constitutional case.

Please refresh for constant updates

Was Fenech aware he was a suspect?

10.30am Defence lawyer Charles Mercieca asks if Fenech was aware he was being investigated for the murder.

"Until November 19 (2019) he didn't, but the activity on the 20th led us to believe that something was up," Arnaud replies.

"Was he ever questioned by other police before the 19th?"

Arnaud says the first arrest warrant was issued on November 20 and as far as he was aware nobody ever questioned Fenech before that date.

Mercieca wants to know whether his client was ever under police bail.

Arnaud says there was no police bail until November 19.

Mercieca: "And do you know that some days before Yorgen Fenech was in France?"

Arnaud: "Yes. There were other times when I was told that he was abroad, coming and going."

The Paris property

10.22am Arnaud walks into the court room and heads straight to the stand where he takes the oath.

Defence lawyer Charles Mercieca fires the first question. He asks if the investigations into Fenech were now closed. Arnaud says they are.

The investigator is questioned about a property purportedly linked to Fenech in Paris. He says the police made their verifications about the property from chats in general.

Mercieca hits back: "What if I tell you that Yorgen Fenech bought no property in France? Could you rebut that? He bought no property as verified by public entities and bank transactions."

Ten minutes later, the defence and the prosecution are still arguing over whether the right investigations were made to verify if the Paris property does indeed exist.

Therese Comodini Cachia, acting on the behalf of the Caruana Galizia family, intervenes: "Keith Arnaud was asked to check if Yorgen Fenech spoke about a property, saying that France was 'less transparent' than London. He was not told to verify the existence of that property."

Welcome

10.02am Good morning and welcome to this live blog.

We're inside hall 17 of the Valletta law courts, where judge Miriam Hayman will preside over the case.

Fenech has just walked into the hall with three armed guards behind him.

What happened last time?

9.55am The August 20 hearing brought to light several text messages that Fenech had sent out before he was arrested in November 2019.

Fenech exchanged hundreds of messages with his uncle, brother and boat captain in the days leading to his arrest for murder, with all of them pointing to him planning a surreptitious escape.

In the messages, Fenech spoke about moving tens of thousands of euro in suitcases and paying for large transactions in cash.

Who are the key players?

Yorgen Fenech: a business tycoon and heir to a family fortune, who stands accused of complicity in Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder. He has filed today's case.

Keith Arnaud: A superintendent and the police officer who is leading the murder investigation.

Kurt Zahra: A police inspector who is assisting Arnaud in the murder investigation.

Chris Soler: The state advocate.

Gianluca Caruana Curran, Marion Camilleri, Charles Mercieca: Yorgen Fenech's legal team;

Jason Azzopardi, Therese Comodini Cachia: lawyers appearing for the Caruana Galizia family.

Miriam Hayman: The judge presiding over this case in the constitutional court.