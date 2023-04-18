Joseph Muscat's former chief of staff is appearing before a parliamentary committee for a second time to face questions over his role in the controversial Electrogas power station project.

Keith Schembri is the latest witness to testify at the Public Accounts Committee, which is examining the Auditor General's damning report into contracts awarded to Electrogas.

In his first appearance last month, Schembri downplayed his role, insisting he had no say in the choice of Electrogas as the consortium that won the tender.

LIVE BLOG

Panama Papers e-mails

2.52pm Darren Carabott reads out a series of Panama Papers e-mails detailing plans to set up the companies for Schembri and Mizzi. In one e-mail, Nexia BT’s Karl Cini says he had “spoken to the clients” about the process.“I was not copied in those e-mails. Ask Karl Cini”.

Easier said than done. Cini has steadfastly refused to answer any questions about the matter.

That email

2.49pm A leaked Nexia BT e-mail address had identified 17 Black as the company that would pay in millions to Schembri’s and Mizzi’s Panama companies.

“I did not write that [e-mail],” Schembri says. “So didn’t you know where the money was going to come from,” PAC chairman Darren Carabott asks.

Times of Malta had revealed the existence of the e-mail in April 2018. On the same day, Schembri had issued a statement acknowledging that he had “draft business plans” with 17 Black.

17 Black scandal

2.45pm On to the 17 Black scandal. Times of Malta and Reuters had revealed in November 2018 how Electrogas businessman Yorgen Fenech was behind the secret company. Asked if he had spoken to Muscat about the revelations, Schembri claims not to remember. He similarly cannot remember whether he spoke to Mizzi about it.

A year on from the revelation, Fenech would be arrested and charged with the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

'There was no kitchen cabinet'

2.42pm Schembri dismisses claims that there was an inner circle within Castille that took certain decisions. Ex-finance minister Edward Scicluna had described this inner circle as a “kitchen cabinet”. Schembri says that as finance minister, Scicluna would have been involved in major decisions. “There was no kitchen cabinet”.

Keith Schembri adjusts the mic as he gives evidence to parliament's Public Accounts Committee

Nexia BT's services

2.36pm Schembri says he never acted behind Joseph Muscat’s back, but he felt no need to inform Muscat about Mizzi’s enquiries about his “golden touch”. He says Muscat too used Nexia BT’s services, during his time as an MEP. Last time round, Schembri told the committee that it was therefore “obvious” that Mizzi too would use Nexia’s services. Schembri refuses to be drawn in on whether it is acceptable for a minister to engage in outsider business interests.

Konrad Mizzi was energy minister at the time of the Electrogas deal.

'Normal to be asked for financial advice'

2.31pm Schembri says it was normal for people to seek financial advice from him. He says he saw nothing strange in a minister asking for such advice. “For me, it was run of the mill. I never wanted to make money from government”.

That Midas touch

2.29pm During the last sitting, Schembri told the committee that Mizzi wanted to replicate the chief of staff’s golden touch. Questioned further about his golden touch today, Schembri says he cannot remember where the conversation he had with Mizzi had taken place.

It happened about 10 times, Schembri says to fits of laughter.

“Did you tell him 10 times to go to Nexia BT?”, PN MP Darren Carabott asks. Nexia BT was the financial advisory firm used by Schembri and Mizzi to open secret companies in Panama.

Details, details

2.25pm Schembri remains vague on the precise details about whose idea the gas power station was. Ex-energy minister Konrad Mizzi and his associate David Galea were involved in the details. Louis Grech, the former deputy prime minister, was also involved in the number crunching.

And we're off

2.22pm PAC chairman Darren Carabott kicks the grilling off by asking Schembri to explain the origins of Labour’s 2013 proposal to build a gas-fired power station.

How did this proposal end up in Labour’s election manifesto?

“Gas was the obvious choice,” Schembri says. The major focus was always on reducing energy bills by 25%.

What did Schembri say in his previous appearance?

2.11pm. While we wait for the sitting to start, here's a summary of Schembri's previous testimony when he:

Repeatedly downplayed the extent of his knowledge of the controversial power station project and those behind it;

Said he had left politics poorer than when he started it;

Described how former energy minister Konrad Mizzi thought Schembri had 'the Midas touch' and so chose to use his auditors Nexia BT;

Said it was a coincidence that he and Mizzi both opened the exact same offshore company structure at the same time;

Insisted he had no idea that his auditors sat on the evaluation committee that chose Electrogas as the consortium;

Defended holding secret Panama companies as "run of the mill" and the only way to avoid leaks from Bank of Valletta.

Keith Schembri arrives (after greeting Konrad Mizzi's father)

Keith Schembri enters parliament. Video: Jonathan Borg Keith Schembri enters parliament. Video: Jonathan Borg

2.05pm Keith Schembri entered parliament a short time ago, flanked by his lawyers, Edward Gatt and Mark Vassallo.

Schembri paused to shake the hand of a passer-by, who turns out to be former energy minister Konrad Mizzi's father.