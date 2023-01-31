Karl Cini has refused to exclude the possibility of corrupt practices by former government officials Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri.

The former Nexia BT director was pivotal in setting up secretive offshore structures for Mizzi and Schembri.

Summoned to testify before parliament's spending watchdog, Cini steadfastly refused to answer any questions put to him by committee chairman Darren Carabott.

Throughout the 35-minute hearing, Cini repeatedly said that he would be exercising his right to silence.

He even refused to confirm his profession or elaborate on his role in Nexia BT.

The Nexia BT director also refused to exclude the possibility of corruption by Mizzi and Schembri, instead exercising the right to silence when the question was put to him.

"I will exercise my right to silence", Cini consistently replied to the barrage of questions by Carabott.

Cini's lawyer Stephen Tonna Lowell said his client will "clear his name in the proper forum".

Cini is facing money-laundering charges along with fellow Nexia BT partner Brian Tonna, as a result of a magisterial inquiry triggered by former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil.

The charges centre on allegations of kickbacks between Schembri and former Progress Press chairman Adrian Hillman.

Although Schembri and Mizzi have been banned from travelling to the United States over suspicions of corruption in the Electrogas contract, they have yet to face charges in connection with the Panama scandal.

Times of Malta revealed this month how investigators are mulling potential charges for the two former officials for setting up money-laundering structures.

An inquiry into the Panama Papers scandal and secret company 17 Black is still ongoing.

17 Black - owner by murder suspect and ex-Electrogas director Yorgen Fenech, was set to pump millions into Schembri's and Mizzi's Panama companies, according to a leaked e-mail authored by Cini.

Schembri claims he intended to enter into business with Fenech "after politics". Mizzi denies any link to 17 Black.

Both men were forced to step down from government following Fenech's 2019 arrest on suspicions of masterminding the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Upon his arrest, Fenech had claimed that Schembri was the real mastermind. Schembri denies any connection to the murder.