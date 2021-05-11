Keith Schembri is receiving treatment at hospital and will not attend his scheduled court hearing on Tuesday.

The court is expected to hear charges of money laundering and fraud against the former chief of staff at the Office of the Prime Minister.

His lawyer Edward Gatt broke the health update to reporters outside court on Tuesday morning.

Gatt said Schembri was receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital and appealed to everyone to treat the former chief of staff as well as his loved ones with dignity during "these difficult times". Sources said Schembri was receiving treatment for "a very serious condition".

Last month, a court granted bail to Schembri and two of his associates accused of financial corruption in connection with a multi-million euro printing press deal.

Schembri, his business partner Malcolm Scerri and accountant Robert Zammit, are all accused of financial crime offences including money laundering. Schembri's father, Alfio, is also charged.

The businessman and former right-hand man of prime minister Joseph Muscat denies the charges of fraud linked to the sale of a printing press to Allied Newspapers and Progress Press.

Schembri was among 11 people arrested and charged on March 20 in connection with the printing press scandal and a second magisterial inquiry into alleged passport kickbacks.

In the last case, the court heard from a series of police officers about searches in the properties of the accused that uncovered large sums of cash.

Evidence being presented

9.15am The first witness, Katya Vassallo, takes the stand. She took five transcripts of statements from Keith Schembri.

Deputy court register Liandra Zerafa is presenting the procès-verbal on electronic devices lifted by police's financial crimes unit.

An inquiry sparked by former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil in 2017 is also presented.

Court in session

9.10am Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech is presiding.

Lawyer Edward Gatt tells the court that Schembri is receiving medical treatment in court and cannot be present. Gatt says the results should be known today.

Gatt informs the magistrate that Schembri will not be able to attend tomorrow’s sitting either.

The magistrate says the case will continue and there is no need for Schembri to be present.

Case will go ahead

8.45am Court case was meant to have started at 8.30am but we've been told proceedings will start around 9am. The case will still go ahead despite Schembri not being present in court.