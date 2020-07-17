Former government head of communications Kurt Farrugia is due to testify on Friday at a public inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Farrugia led the government's communications team from 2013, when the Labour Party rose to power, until July 2019, when he was appointed CEO of Malta Enterprise.

Live blog

Press briefing about murdr

10.08am Farrugia is asked if he knew that Daphne Caruana Galizia was dead.



“Yes, I had been told that the person in the car was dead.”



He says the media was summoned to a press briefing, as many journalists were calling him to confirm the rumours.



Farrugia says that at that point, he left Muscat and Schembri to get on with his work.

The day Daphne was killed

10.05am Farrugia is now asked about the day Daphne Caruana Galizia was murdered [in October 2017].



“We were at a Sliema company which had just set up business,” Farrugia recalls. He says the government was working “with a certain calm” that summer.



Daphne had eased off the government and had shifted her writing focus to events within the PN, he says.



As they were driving to Valletta, the prime minister [Joseph Muscat] received a message about a bomb in Mosta, Farrugia says.



“His first reaction was that that was the route his wife took when collecting the children from school. Then his thought went to his father,” Farrugia says, echoing what Muscat told the press last month.



Farrugia says Muscat asked him to call the AFM brigadier, but he got no confirmation.



He then called the police commissioner [Lawrence Cutajar], who told him that it was suspected that Daphne Caruana Galizia was the victim.



“I broke the news to the prime minister,” Farrugia says. “Just then, Keith Schembri entered the room with the same news. There was shock all round”.



Muscat had immediately called the opposition leader [Adrian Delia] and started preparing a statement, writing the speech himself.

On Nexia BT at Castille

10am Farrugia is asked whether Nexia BT or its partner Karl Cini had offices at Castille.



“I saw Nexia but not Karl Cini,” he says somewhat evasively.



The board asks Farrugia whether he spoke to Nexia BT. He says he did not.



“I felt I didn’t need to speak to people who did not fall within government structures. I did not ask third parties for the government’s position”.



They press him about talk that Nexia BT had an office at Castille.

Farrugia says it “could be” that “in the early days” they were there, as they did audit work for the government.



“But I don’t recall them having a specific office at Castille. My office was on the first floor, though. I never had an office on the second floor”.

On the Panama Papers

9.54am Judge Michael Mallia asks Farrugia whether all this was between 2008 and 2016.



“Yes”.



“What was your reaction to the Panama Papers?”



“I obviously checked what she had written, then sought the way forward”.



“Did you speak to her?”



“No”.



“Did she ask you about Keith Schembri and the Panama Papers?”



“Offhand, I don’t recall.”



Farrugia goes into more detail about the government’s initial reaction to the Panama Papers revelations.



“I asked Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri and then drafted a reaction. I honestly don’t remember the statement that went out through the Department of Information but their first reaction was ‘it’s not true’. I wrote that statement after consulting them and was assisted by Matthew Carbone [who succeeded Farrugia as head of government communications].

Daphne's writing style

9.51am Farrugia is now speaking about Daphne’s writing tone.



“She called me all sorts of things. Short, fat, stupid, ignorant, anything. That was her style. Her writing was gossip, intended to hurt. She also targeted politicians’ children. But we took her in our stride. We discussed it and chose not to react. We said ‘let’s keep calm’.



“Then her style changed over the years. There was a shift, it became more aggressive, especially after the Panama Papers”.

Jeers at University debate

9.48am Farrugia recalls a somewhat heated incident at university, during a debate being held there [in 2008].



At the time, university students had booed and jeered [then Labour leader] Alfred Sant. Daphne was in the crowd, Farrugia says.



“I had written about the atmosphere at the debate and mentioned her. A ONE TV cameraman had filmed her and there was even a minor incident with her son Paul,” he says.



“But other than that, my interactions with her were always as chief communications and journalist, doing our jobs”.





Farrugia on his relationship with Caruana Galizia

9.44am Farrugia is asked about Daphne Caruana Galizia and her blog.

He says that she started blogging before 2013 and was always critical of the Labour Party and journalists working for the party.



Farrugia recalls how she was very harsh on the party during the previous general election, in 2008. He says he was editor of [now defunct Labour portal] Maltastar.com at the time.



“I did not have many interactions with Daphne Caruana Galizia, but the work-related ones I had were courteous,” he tells the inquiry.

Growing staff numbers

9.42am Farrugia tells the inquiry that he served as the Labour Party’s director of communications between 2008 and 2013 and after that as the head of government communications. He was employed in that role as a person of trust, with his contract renewed on a yearly basis.



He is asked whether he took decisions alone.



“I obviously took decisions but I answered to a structure,” he replies, explaining how he had staff who handled logistics, marketing and so on.



He initially had three staff members, but that number grew over time.

Inquiry session begins

9.38am Farrugia takes the oath as he prepares to testify. Lawyers Charlon Gouder and Pawlu Lia are assisting him.

Lawyer Jason Azzopardi is here on behalf of the Caruana Galizia family.

Good morning

9.35am Farrugia was originally due to appear before the inquiry in March, but his testimony was put off as he was overseas at the time.

Many of his colleagues during his time at the Office of the Prime Minister - from Joseph Muscat's PA Ray Barbara to mystery official Neville Gafa' - have already given their testimony to the inquiry.

The courtroom is relatively empty - journalists, lawyers and one of Daphne Caruana Galizia's sisters are present.