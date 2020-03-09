The man responsible for government communications during most of Joseph Muscat's time as prime minister will testify on Monday at an inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Kurt Farrugia served as head of communications at the Office of Prime Minister from Labour's rise to power in 2013 until last July, when he was appointed the CEO of Malta Enterprise.

Follow events with our live blog. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

Live blog

Evarist Bartolo request

2.36pm Lawyer Jason Azzopardi, who is representing the Caruana Galizia family, wants Evarist Bartolo [Malta’s foreign affairs minister] to testify, following his interview on German TV station Deutsche Welle. He’s given the board of inquiry a copy of the interview.

Have a read: 10 takeaways from Evarist Bartolo's interview.

What happened last time?

2.28pm Last week, the inquiry heard the testimony of a former OPM worker, Ronnie Vella, and that of Keith Schembri’s former personal assistant, Charlene Bianco Farrugia.

Vella was grilled about a 2017 occasion when he was spotted in a Rabat bar as he took photos of somebody.



Bianco Farrugia acknowledged that she “sometimes” [ġieli] saw Yorgen Fenech at the Office of the Prime Minister. The rest of her testimony was held behind closed doors.

Welcome

2.20pm Good afternoon, and welcome to this live blog. We'll be bringing you live updates from the law courts in Valletta, where the Caruana Galizia inquiry continues.