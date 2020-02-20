The compilation of evidence against alleged Daphne Caruana Galizia murder mastermind Yorgen Fenech resumed on Thursday.

Daphne Caruana Galizia had been killed for over six months when the self-confessed middleman in her murder, Melvin Theuma, began recording conversations he was having with the prominent businessman.

Play it again

10.55am Theuma is heard saying he feared that Vince Muscat (il-Koħħu) will name him in connection with the murder. Muscat is currently incarcerated together with the Degiorgio brothers.

Arnaud asks for the tape to be replayed in a particular section where "Keith" is mentioned. He says it's important.

Jason Azzopardi says that that reply makes a “tremendous difference for all.” He suggests that the transcriber should first hear that part of the recording to verify before any questions are put to Theuma.

Those audio recordings

10.50am Bear with us as we try to explain what's being said in the recordings. Sometimes it's difficult to tell which person said what.

Let's remember, Theuma says he hid his mobile phone in his sock as he recorded his meetings with Fenech.

The bail request

10.40am Melvin Theuma takes the witness stand. The first of Theuma's secret recording starts. Fenech moves to a seat next to his lawyers to be able to follow the transcript.

There are a lot of thumping noises heard in the recording.

Theuma: "There's a bail request in front of (judge) Mizzi. I told them I couldn't say 'yes' or 'no'.

Fenech: "I don't know him."

The bail request in question was for brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio, who stand accused of triggering off the device which killed Caruana Galizia. Pressure was being mounted by another brother of the Degiorgios.

All three accused men were arrested in December 2017 and remain in police custody, having been denied bail several times, including by judge Mizzi.

Both the former judge and his wife denied the claims they had been approached in connection with the bail issue.

Yorgen Fenech and Melvin Theuma.

'Don't break the law'

10.30am The magistrate insists that if the transcribed recordings made available to lawyers and police are being handed to third parties, it will constitute breaking the law. The same applies to recordings.

Lawyer Jason Azzopardi denies giving a comment to the media about the matter. The lawyers of all parties say they have no reservations about the appointment of the persons and transcribers.

"Reporting such documentation constitutes a contempt of court," she firmly states.

We're off

10.20am A lawyer tasked with assisting in the transcripts of the recordings, amending the previous ones as necessary, presents her work to the court. The previous versions had contained some errors.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello takes her seat and we're off.

Tight security

10.05am Murder suspect Yorgen Fenech has entered the court room. An extra bench has been fitted behind the dock and it is occupied by two officers while another two flank the renowned businessman. The fifth one stands by the door.

Fenech was arrested last November as he was about to leave Malta on board his luxury yacht. You might want to read the story behind that dramatic arrest here.

Caruana Galizia's parents and sisters are also present.

This hall is smaller than the one originally used. Hopefully, the acoustics will be better! Last week, reporters had a nightmare trying to understand what was being said in the recordings.

The last session

10am During the last session, the court heard that Fenech told Theuma a mobile phone retrieved from the seabed after the Marsa arrests contained just one phone number: Chris Cardona's. The former minister said he had not been questioned by the police.

The session also heard that Fenech said Keith Schembri was persistently calling him, worried about the case.

The players

For reference, inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra are prosecuting. Lawyers Matthew Brincat and Kathleen Calleja Grima are assisting Theuma. Fenech's lawyers are Gianluca Caruana Curran and Marion Camilleri. Lawyer Jason Azzopardi is assisting the victim's family.

Assistant/deputy Attorney General Philip Galea Farrugia will be assisting the prosecution.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is presiding.

The cases in the Caruana Galizia murder probe

While we wait, here's a recap of the ongoing court cases regarding the murder of the journalist in October 2017.

The compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech;

The compilation of evidence against murder accused Alfred and George Degiorgio and Vince Muscat;

A case Yorgen Fenech is making in an attempt to remove inspector Keith Arnaud from the investigation;

An ongoing inquiry into the circumstances around Ms Caruana Galizia's murder and whether the State could have prevented it.