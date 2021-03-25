The man who obtained a presidential pardon to tell all in Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder case is expected to be the main witness in Yorgen Fenech's compilation of evidence.

Melvin Theuma will be on the witness stand in the case against the businessman who is charged with complicity in the murder of the journalist in October 2017.

11.51am We hear the background sound of a car engine. Suddenly there’s mention of some “investigation” money laundering.

Theuma is telling Fenech about the planned raids on his properties.

There is too much background noise in the recording, the magistrate says.

Recordings aired

11.45am The first of secret recordings made by Theuma is played out in court. Meanwhile, Fenech has moved to a chair right beside his lawyers so that he may follow the transcripts of these recordings.

Theuma and Fenech are heard in the recording discussing Monaco as a travel destination.

Ban on names

11.40am After deliberation, the magistrate orders a ban on names, saying theyt are not to be published in any manner.

She makes it clear that this is a "serious ban" and any breach is prosecutable as contempt of court.

'People in danger'

11.30am With two armed guards sitting beside Fenech, the case starts. Lawyer Gianluca Caruana Curran joins him at the bench.

The magistrate re-emerges from her chambers.

Investigator Keith Arnaud requests a ban on names to be mentioned in today’s recordings, especially those who had not been named previously. The current circumstances might place these people in danger, he says.

The defence lawyer suggests the parties ought to approach the magistrate's bench so that Arnaud might explain better.

Off we go

11.20am One hours 20 minutes later Yorgen Fenech is being escorted in the court room.

It has been a week since the last hearing.

Reason for delay

11am It appears there is another case scheduled before Fenech’s that has to be heard first but one of the accused men was brought in late. The case concerns the theft of car batteries from vehicles.

We're still not sure when today's proceedings can start.

Still waiting

10.35am We are still waiting for the magistrate to emerge from her chambers.

Under heavy security, Fenech and Theuma are waiting to enter the court room.

We don't know what has led to the delay.

Good morning

10.10am Witnesses and family members of Caruana Galizia and Fenech are gathering in hall 22. The prosecution and lawyers are also present.

It's almost surreal in court today.

The first hearing in a compilation of evidence against a series of people charged with major financial crimes also begins in a hall above ours on Thursday.

You can follow the live blog by Diana Cacciottolo and Matthew Xuereb here.

What happened last time?

9.55am Theuma suggested there was an attempt to bribe a magistrate and the police inspector investigating the assassination.

Two covertly recorded conversations between Theuma and Johann Cremona, a close associate of Fenech, were also played to the court.

In one of the recordings, Cremona told Theuma that one of the hitmen, Vincent Muscat, had gone to court to reveal all but that the court "did not consider him".

However, the main witness's credibility was repeatedly called into question after he told the court that he made up a story about giving €15,000 to the then police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar, describing his own claims as "bluff".

Who are the main players?

Yorgen Fenech: a business tycoon and heir to a family fortune, and the man in the dock: Fenech is accused of complicity in Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder;

Melvin Theuma: a taxi driver who worked for Fenech and who has testified that he served as a middleman between Fenech and the alleged hitmen;

Vince Muscat: The only man who has confessed to his role in the murder;

Alfred Degiorgio, George Degiorgio: the alleged hitmen;

Keith Arnaud, Kurt Zahra: the lead police investigators and prosecutors;

Keith Schembri: a childhood friend of Fenech's and the chief of staff to Joseph Muscat when he was prime minister;

Kenneth Camilleri: a staff member in the office of the prime minister

Johann Cremona: One of Fenech's business associates;

Rachel Montebello: the presiding magistrate;

Gianluca Caruana Curran, Marion Camilleri, Charles Mercieca: Yorgen Fenech's legal team;

Jason Azzopardi, Therese Comodini Cachia: lawyers appearing for the Caruana Galizia family.

Philip Galea Farrugia and Anthony Vella: representing the attorney general's office.