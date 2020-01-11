The Labour Party will this evening elect a new leader to replace the outgoing Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, who announced his intention to resign last month.

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne and MP Robert Abela are in the running, with around 17,500 Labour Party members eligible to cast their votes.

The party said 58.3 per cent had already done so by 2pm, with voting taking place at 13 party clubs up until 8pm, after which the counting process will begin at the party headquarters in Ħamrun.

The counting hall at Labour Party headquarters.

Refresh for live updates

Vote reconciliation in process

8.05pm Counters are currently reconciling the ballot boxes, a process of ensuring that each box contains the number of votes it should. Meanwhile, the two candidates posted messages of thanks to their supporters on Facebook. Robert Abela's team said their candidate had visited his grandmother in hospital shortly after the close of voting.

Candidates agree not to take vote samples

8.50pm We've heard that both candidates have agreed with the party's electoral commission not to take samples as the vote counting takes place. Counting agents say they haven't even brought pen and paper to keep track. In principle, this could mean it will take longer to have a clear indication of which why things are headed, but agents still expect to have a rough idea as the evening proceeds. Word around the counting hall is that things are expected to be close.

All smiles as counting agents representing candidates Chris Fearne and Robert Abela pose at the counting hall.

Final result expected in early hours

8.40pm Electoral commissioner Dean Hili told Times of Malta a final result was expected at around 1am or 2am. Before then, votes must be reconciled in each district before the sorting and counting process can begin. Ballot boxes are still arriving at the counting hall.

PL electoral commissioner Dean Hili. Video: Ivan Martin.

Official turnout is 92.5 per cent

8.30pm We have the official turnout figure, which is 92.5 per cent. Ballot boxes are currently arriving at the Labour Party headquarters for the start of the counting process.

A word of warning on the polls

8.20pm Pollster Vincent Marmara has sounded a note of caution on the polls, which have suggested that Chris Fearne, who also has the backing of most cabinet members, enjoys a lead over Robert Abela.

Writing on Facebook, Dr Marmara said this was the first contest of its type to be voted on all by all party members, and that there had been an unusually high number - around 50 per cent - of those polled who refused to answer.

These factors and others, he said, had added a higher level of uncertainty to the polls.

"Just as in 2013 I said the PL was certain to win, in 2017 I said it would win again by a wide margin ... I have no problem saying that this time around, the surveys were not pointing to a certain winner."

Voting closes

8pm Voting was set to close at 8pm, with the main hall at the Labour Party headquarters turned into a counting centre for the evening. No word yet from the party on turnout figures.