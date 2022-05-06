Prosecutors start presenting their evidence against Elliot Paul Busuttil in court on Friday morning, three weeks after he was charged with the murder of Mario Farrugia.

Farrugia’s badly decomposed body was found inside the boot of a car in Qormi. He had been stabbed more than 40 times.

Busuttil, who is also facing attempted murder charges in another, similar case, is pleading not guilty to having murdered Farrugia.

The compilation of evidence against him was due to begin in late April, but was postponed when Busuttil was forced into self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Who was the man that parked Farrugia's car?

10.31am Officers then got to work on the case.

The first challenge was to establish how long Farrugia’s car had been parked in that Qormi spot.

CCTV footage gave them the answer: the car was parked there on March 30 at around 6am. Video showed a man in black, wearing a black face mask, getting out of the car. He was holding a blue towel, which he wiped his hands on.

The man then walked along the valley, past the Qormi boċċi club.

Forensic experts at the Qormi site where Farrugia's body was discovered.. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Camilleri says officers immediately suspected it was the accused, Elliot Paul Busuttil, “but we remained open-minded”.

They got call profiles – a list of calls made and received – for numbers registered to Busuttil and Farrugia.

A watch, but nothing else

10.27am Forensic experts searched the badly decomposed body and found nothing save for a Casio watch.

Forensic expert Mario Scerri determined that the man had been dead for at least six days. That gave officers the first indication that it might be the missing man, Farrugia. Camilleri says relatives of Farrugia also believed it was him.

The corpse was taken to the mortuary while the car was towed away.

Body discovery was video recorded

10.25am The car was locked, so Camilleri dispatched an officer to Farrugia’s Pembroke apartment to look for a spare key. Luckily, there was one.

Officers waited for duty magistrate Gabriella Vella to get to the scene before they opened the car.

Inside the boot, they found a male corpse, facing up. His face was covered with a jumper or t-shirt. His torso was bloodied. Everything indicated a stabbing, he testifies. The entire process was video recorded, Camilleri says.

Inspector Camilleri testifies

10.21am Inspector Wayne Camilleri - the man leading the prosecution in this case - is the next witness.

He got involved in the case on April 5, once police located Farrugia’s car, a Peugeot, in Qormi.

Camilleri went onsite and met a number of other inspectors and vice squad officers there. Nobody had touched the car and the crime scene was preserved.

Camilleri recalls a nasty smell, “like that of someone or something dead”, close to the boot of the car. There were also traces of a reddish fluid.

Identifying Farrugia's body

10.17am Officers used a spare car key they found at Farrugia’s house to open the car’s boot.

Inside, they found a male body with his face covered. He was wearing turquoise trousers and a white shirt. The body could not be identified, though relatives told the inspector that it was probably Farrugia.

Days later, DNA tests confirmed that the body was his. The missing person case file was then closed, Tabone says.

Busuttil’s lawyer, Edward Gatt, asks the inspector whether she cautioned Busuttil when she called him up.

“No, I was following up a missing person at the time,” she replies.

The magistrate asks whether she ever saw Busuttil face-to-face. Tabone says no, that today is the first time she is seeing him.

Flies and a rotten smell

10.14am Farrugia’s car was finally found at Wied is-Sewda in Qormi. Tabone was among the officers who went to the scene.

The car was dirty, splattered with blood rain. The smell of something rotten filled the air. Flies buzzed around. There were splashes of blood on the car’s mudguard and around its boot, she testifies.

Relative knew of 'trouble with a drug dealer'

10.12am The police then issued a missing person notice for Farrugia, along with a photo of him. They received a report of a sighting close to Birkirkara Church and searched the area, but found nothing.

Then a female relative of Farrugia’s got in touch and told them that he had been having trouble with a drug dealer.

Accused knew the victim

10.10am The police then got a list of people who Farrugia had recently spoken to on the phone, and started calling the numbers one by one.

One of those numbers belonged to the accused, Busuttil. Busuttil confirmed that he knew Farrugia, as he often drove him (Busuttil) around. Police told Busuttil to keep them posted if he heard from him.

A quiet man

10.08am Tabone recalls that they also found some pills scattered on a table at Farrugia’s house. They did not know what the pills were.

Officers spoke to neighbours. One, Joan Camilleri, told them that she had last spoken to him some days before. She described him as a quiet man who often gave away fruit and vegetables to his neighbours. But his health had deteriorated after the recent death of his mother and Camilleri suspected he might be suffering from depression.

The neighbour told the police that Farrugia hadn’t taken his rubbish out in recent days and had left a lamp switched on.

What happened after Farrugia was reported missing?

10.04am Inspector Dorianne Tabone is the first witness in the case.

Tabone tells the court that on April 1 she was informed that Farrugia had been reported missing by a neighbour who was meant to meet him but could not get in touch with him.

Police entered Farrugia’s home, she testifies. They found a mouldy pot on the stove and cash receipts of recent purchases. Farrugia’s car was last tracked to an industrial estate in Kordin, close to pest control company Comtec.

Mario Farrugia, the murder victim, was reported missing some days before his body was found. Photo: Malta Police

Case begins

9.59am The case begins. Busuttil moves to the bench.

He will be defended by lawyers Edward Gatt and Ishmael Psaila.

Inspector Wayne Camilleri will lead the prosecution, with the help of lawyers George Camilleri, Kaylie Bonnett and Maria Schembri from the attorney general’s office.

Accused in court

9.42am Today’s hearing will take place in hall 6 on the ground floor of the Valletta law courts. Busuttil, wearing a suit with a checked shirt, is escorted into the courtroom.

He takes a seat at the back of the hall, waiting for the magistrate, Astrid May Grima, to wrap up another case being heard.

The hearing was scheduled to begin at 9.15am, but things are running slightly behind schedule.

Busuttil's arrest

9.20pm Busuttil was one of four people arrested by the police last month in connection with the murder, but is so far the only person to have been charged with the crime.

His alleged victim, Mario Farrugia, was found dead inside the boot of a car in Qormi.

According to sources, the police's case against Busuttil hinges on a drop of blood found inside the home of Busuttil's mother. The blood, which was found inside a bathroom, allegedly matched that of the murder victim.

