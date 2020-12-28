Superintendent Keith Arnaud is expected to continue testifying in court on Monday when the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech resumes.



Fenech stands accused of complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and is pleading not guilty to charges.



Arnaud is leading the police investigation into that crime. He faced 90 minutes of questions by Fenech’s legal team during the last court session in the case, held on December 18, before the magistrate adjourned matters to this week.



Defence lawyers were hoping to summon the head of the Malta Security Service to the witness stand, arguing that Fenech has a right to know who was under MSS surveillance in connection with the crime.

But that attempt has been frustrated by the court, which turned down Fenech’s request for MSS chief Joseph Bugeja to testify in a 17-page decree issued earlier on Monday morning.

Live blog

GO representative summoned

10.23am Defence lawyers will quiz representatives from mobile service providers.



A representative from GO, Anthony Bonnici, is the first to be summoned.

Court in session

10.20am Magistrate Rachel Montebello takes her place and the court session can begin.

Lawyers take their place

10.14am Fenech’s wife is in court, as is one of Caruana Galizia’s sisters.

Superintendent Keith Arnaud and inspector Kurt Zahra, who are prosecuting, take their seat at the prosecution’s bench. With them is deputy attorney general Philip Galea Farrugia.



Fenech’s defence team – Gianluca Caruana Curran, Charles Mercieca and Marion Camilleri – are all present.



Jason Azzopardi is in court, too, representing the Caruana Galizia family.

Fenech in court

10.10am We’re in hall 22 of the Valletta law courts – the hall usually reserved for trials by jury.



Yorgen Fenech is here, under the tight escort he’s become accustomed to by now. He’s sharply dressed in a dark grey suit, white shirt and dark tie.

No testimony by MSS chief

9.55am Yorgen Fenech's lawyers spent a good deal of time last time around asking about MSS work in the murder case and emphasising their client's need to know about details of that surveillance work - who was being tapped, what was overheard and so on.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello has not been won over by their arguments, however. She's turned down their request to summon the head of the MSS to testify.

We will have details about that decision later in the morning - we only learnt of the court decree minutes ago - but it seems the magistrate found that defence lawyers had not listed the head of the MSS as a witness on a list they had previously filed in court.

Welcome

9.52am Good morning and welcome to this live blog. We're at the Valletta law courts this morning.