The compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech, charged with complicity in Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder, resumes on Thursday.

Several forensic experts are expected to testify in court.

In the last session on Monday, we learnt that former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar's mobile phone data had been requested by police investigators last year.

10.40am We're finally inside the hall. Armed security personnel are going around the hall, as family members of the accused and the victim take their seats.

Magistrate Montebello takes her place.

10.20am We've been asked to shift from hall 20 into hall 22. Just one problem - the hall is still shut and there's a sizable crowd waiting outside, including witnesses, lawyers and the media. You'd have thought they'll figure out the logistics beforehand.

The health authorities would not be amused to witness this scene when they're asking the country to take maximum precautions because of the pandemic!

The hearing was meant to have started at 10am.

Who are the main players?

Yorgen Fenech: a business tycoon and heir to a family fortune, and the man in the dock: Fenech is accused of complicity in Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder;

Melvin Theuma: a taxi driver who worked for Fenech and who has testified that he served as a middleman between Fenech and the alleged hitmen;

Vince Muscat: The only man who has confessed to his role in the murder;

Alfred Degiorgio, George Degiorgio: the alleged hitmen;

Keith Arnaud, Kurt Zahra: the lead police investigators and prosecutors;

Keith Schembri: a friend of Fenech's and the chief of staff to Joseph Muscat when he was prime minister;

Kenneth Camilleri: a staff member in the office of the prime minister;

Johann Cremona: One of Fenech's business associates;

Rachel Montebello: the presiding magistrate;

Gianluca Caruana Curran, Marion Camilleri, Charles Mercieca: Yorgen Fenech's legal team;

Jason Azzopardi, Therese Comodini Cachia: lawyers appearing for the Caruana Galizia family.

Philip Galea Farrugia, Anthony Vella: representing the attorney general's office.