Two alleged hitmen in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia claim that they have been locked up in their cell for stretches of 26 hours as a form of “punishment” following an incident behind prison walls.

This "punishment" started after July 3 and is ongoing, according to George and Alfred Degiorgio's lawyer.

The two are claiming that following an argument with a fellow inmate on July 3, they were locked up in their cell for 26 hours stretches, being allowed out only for a short break.

This “punishment,” was inhumane and degrading, said their lawyer, William Cuschieri, in a judicial letter filed in the First Hall, Civil Court against Alex Dalli on Monday morning.

The inmate involved in the altercation had been transferred to Division 5. The Degiorgios claim that they were not to blame, as attested by footage captured on CCTV and confirmed by prison officials.

Yet the prison's director deemed fit to impose such punishment with no end in sight, said the Degiorgios.

They added that this was just another in a “series of hostile acts” targeted against them ever since they requested a presidential pardon to reveal information they possess about former minister Chris Cardona and sitting minister Carmelo Abela.

The director had no right to treat inmates under his custody in a manner that was “unheard of in a democratic society,” they stressed, calling on CCF authorities to “immediately” stop such treatment, while reserving the right to seek further legal action.