A magistrate has effectively criminalised journalism when she ordered an investigation and action against journalists for reporting conversations between Yorgen Fenech and politicians as well as officials in state entities, an NGO has charged.

"Monday's ruling has rendered the institutions as a means of censorship, a tool in the hands of Yorgen Fenech to silence journalists and punished them for exposing him," Repubblika said in a statement.

"It is ironic that this is happening while Fenech is accused of killing a journalist for the same reason."

Magistrate Rachel Montebello on Monday ordered the Court Registrar to institute proceedings for contempt of court against the author of the articles “without delay”.

She also directed the police to investigate leaks of data from Fenech's phone “should they deem it appropriate".

The pronouncement was sparked by a fresh request by Fenech’s lawyers last week following a series of front-page articles in Times of Malta, which detailed the intimate relationship between Fenech and high-ranking officials at the time, including former Planning Authority chairman Johann Buttigieg, former Malta Gaming Authority CEO Heathcliff Farrugia, MP Rosianne Cutajar and former MFSA CEO Joseph Cuschieri.

Repubblika said there was "nothing" in the media reports that could have been in any way prejudicial to Fenech's case investigating his alleged involvement in Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder.

"We will protect journalists, freedom of speech and the right to information."

It insisted that the public had a right to know about the intimate and unacceptable behaviour of Fenech with politicians and those in administration.

Repubblika appealed for solidarity with journalists who are carrying out their work.

"We will do whatever it takes to protect journalists and we will not let the State, even through the courts, stifle freedom of expression and the right to information."