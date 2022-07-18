The Malta 3×3 basketball section held its first of five local ranking events as part of the 2022 Malta series on Saturday. The event follows Malta’s venture into European qualifying this summer in Cyprus and aims to grow the local community.

Malta basketball community looking to develop 3x3 format

The first ‘stop’ was held at the Malta National Aquarium and featured 15 teams, 10 in the male category and five in the female category.

The winners of Stop 1 in the men’s and women’s competitions. Photos: Malta 3×3 BasketballSpeaking to the Times of Malta after the event, 3×3 Malta representative Steffi De Martino was enthusiastic and said they were not expecting such a good turnout.

“The turnout was great. I didn’t expect such a great response for the first stop and we even saw ex-players come to play which was great,” she said.

