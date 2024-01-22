A leading European think tank has placed independent local councillor Steve Zammit Lupi on its list of European Young Leaders.

The 28-year-old Żebbuġ councillor joins others leaders in several fields including politics, business, civil society, arts, science and the media.

Among them were winemaker Anna Jørgensen, who is championing reduced watering practices, and Ari-Pekka Liukkonen, a Finnish Olympic swimmer who came out as gay in protest at Russia’s anti-gay legislation.

Previous Young European Leaders from Malta include Roberta Metsola, Matthew Caruana Galizia and Aaron Farrugia.

Friends of Europe is a Brussels-based, non-profit think-tank for European Union policy analysis and debate.

Zammut Lupi, a cyclist and environmentalist, is a Żebbuġ local councillor known for his activism.

In 2021, he sat on a wall in the path of excavators that were trying to clear a small fruit garden to widen a quiet road. And he was one of the first to raise the alarm over the recent removal of trees at Mosta.

“Steve Zammit Lupi was elected as an independent candidate at the age of 23 and he champions initiatives that seek to protect the environment and promote sustainable transport and mobility,” a statement from Friends of Europe read.

Last year, Zammit Lupi cycled 4,400 kilometres through Europe to raise awareness about embracing greener lifestyles and reducing carbon footprints.

“His journey showcased the potential for cycling as an alternative mode of transportation on his home island.”