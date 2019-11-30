Opposition leader Adrian Delia continued to pile pressure on the Prime Minister to resign on Saturday morning, saying the country cannot return to normal with him at the helm.

In comments on NET FM, Dr Delia said Joseph Muscat's position was causing instability as his position is no longer tenable.

"The Office of the Prime Minister is a fundamental institution for the country but its position to safeguard Malta's reputation has been compromised. This when the Prime Minister had said he wanted to keep his position to ensure there is stability," Dr Delia said.

The situation is also unacceptable because "all this uncertainty" was placing the economy in danger and employees' jobs are at risk.

Times of Malta reported that Dr Muscat was planning to step down as soon as the suspected mastermind of Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder is arraigned.

"Our country is going through a constitutional and institutional crisis when the separation of powers is being undermined and the government continues to refuse to hold a debate in Parliament," the Opposition leader said.

Referring to the six-hour Cabinet meeting held on Thursday night, Dr Delia said ministers had the opportunity to take the most honourable decision however they failed to do so.

"That is why I went to the President to appeal for every legal option to be taken in order to address this situation. With every passing day, our country's reputation is being jeopardised."

The Opposition leader also pointed to the court's decision to reject and appeal and have three ministers face a criminal inquiry over Vitals deal, saying this showed the situation in Malta was getting worse.