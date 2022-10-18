The Malta Football Association has decided to give more time to its Safeguarding Officer who is currently leading the inquiry into the behaviour of national teams’ head coach Devis Mangia.

This was announced by president Bjorn Vassallo during the association’s Executive Board meeting that was held at the Centenary Hall yesterday.

Mangia is currently suspended from his duties after last month two national team players reported him of improper conduct.

The Italian coach has been accused by two players of sexual harassment and was immediately relieved off his duties pending an investigation.

The Malta FA launched an inquiry on the case and referred the case to the Safeguarding Officer who was given the job to to investigate the allegations made, gather information and compile a report about the case.

