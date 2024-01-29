Mentalist Michael Mock, a Malta's Got Talent participant, has died aged 58.

His son Keith said on Facebook Michael died unexpectedly.

Illusionist Vanni Pulé expressed shock on Monday at the sudden passing of his "dear friend".

Pulé said he mentored Mock in magic when he was about 12 and they had remained friends.

"Was with him yesterday lunchtime. Rest in peace my friend and may your family and close friends be comforted."

Malta's Got Talent also paid tribute to Mock on their Facebook page, referring to the man as a "magical soul".

"Michael's true magic was in the simplest of tricks and jokes, radiating happiness to everyone around him. Whether it was sleight of hand or the mysteries of Mentalism, he made us believe in the extraordinary. Rest in peace, Michael Mock, and may your magic live on in our hearts forever."

Mock's cousin Pamela Borg, also a driving instructor, said she was speechless and could not believe she would not see him anymore while out on the streets with their students, or while waiting for them while taking tests.

"I won’t forget my childhood memories with you either, always showing me magic tricks and taking me with you to the computer shop you worked at as I used to love playing those old computer games. Thank you kuġin! Rip Michael, till we meet again," Borg said, paying tribute to the man.