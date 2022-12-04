THEATRE

A Kick in the Baubles

MADC is today staging the final show of the Christmas comedy A Kick in the Baubles by Gordon Steel at the MADC Playhouse, Santa Venera.

Directed by new MADC chairman Steve Casaletto, the play tells the story of a peaceful Christmas at the Bauble household, which turns into mayhem.

The cast is led by John Montanaro, Maxine Aquilina, Francesca Briffa and Stephen Oliver.

For tickets, visit madc.com.mt.

DANCE

The Nutcracker

MOVEO Dance Company is presenting its own rendition of the classic ballet show The Nutcracker, featuring the popular score by Tchaikovsky.

The show is being staged for one last time today at 11am and 4pm at the Valletta Campus Theatre in St Christopher Street, Valletta.

For tickets, visit showshappening.com.

ŻfinMade: New Futures

Responding to the theme ‘New Futures’ and the question ‘what will the future look like in 100 years?’, ŻfinMalta, under the artistic direction of Paolo Mangiola, has invited six emerging choreographers and artists working with movement, who are based in Malta, to create a series of solos and duets with the company dancers.

The result is four evenings of dance performances at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta which come to an end today. For tickets, click here.

Dancer Pearl Calleja rehearsing for a choreography by Rebecca Camilleri forming part of ŻfinMade: New Futures. Photo: Marija Grech

ARTS

Amora

Contemporary circus company Cirque du Soleil is back in Malta with another original show, this time combining acrobatics and heart-pumping performances to celebrate love.

The story centres around a clumsy but lovable character, Bruno, who, while gazing up to the skies of Valletta, sets eyes on a mysterious woman, Loulou. Captivated, he tries to climb up to her balcony to reach her… but she flies away and vanishes out of sight. He, thus, sets out on a quest to find her, meeting colourful new friends with extraordinary powers along the way.

Shows are taking place at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, in Valletta until December 18. For tickets, visit showshappening.com. For more information, check cirquedusoleil/amora.

Cirque du Soleil performers in an act from Amora. Photo: Luke Dyson

MUSIC

The Malta International Christmas Choir Festival

The fourth edition of the Malta International Christmas Choir Festival, organised by Leon Promotions Malta and Euro Art Italy, in collaboration with the Kottonera Foundation, features 12 choirs and a musical trio who will perform in five concerts at different churches in Cottonera and Żabbar this weekend.

These choirs, coming from Italy, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Slovakia and Malta, will be singing various Christmas carols and other songs from their respective repertoires.

Besides, some of the choirs will be also animating today's morning mass at the various churches.

For more details, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Gaulitana: A Festival of Music

The festival's A Cappella Live series comes to an end today A String Finale featuring the Gaulitanus String Orchestra under the direction of Colin Attard.

The event is taking place at St Anthony of Padua church, Għajnsielem, at 7.30pm. Entrance is free.

For more information, visit gaulitanus.com and the event’s Facebook page.

FILM

Week of Legends

The Eden Cinemas, in St Julian’s is paying homage to music legends Queen, Elton John, Elvis Presley and David Bowie by screening their latest biopics.

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018), Rocketman (2019), Elvis (2022) and Moonage Daydream (2022) will be showing until December 6.

For showtimes and tickets, log on to edencinemas.com.mt.

David Bowie in a scene from Moonage Daydream (2022). Photo: Neon Pictures

Month of European Film

The Eden Cinemas in St Julian's is today showing the 2021 French film Everything Went Fine as part of the Month of European Film. The drama, co-produced with a Maltese studio and certified 15, will be shown in its original language with English subtitles.

Across Europe, partner cinemas in 35 countries from Reykjavik to Athens, from Lisbon to Bucharest, but also including small towns and networks, are highlighting European films, presenting special programmes, events and dedicated retrospectives for four weeks.

The Month of European Film kicked off on November 13 with the European Arthouse Cinema Day and the European Film Academy’s Young Audience Award. Instead of a uniform catalogue, each participating cinema is creating a unique programme according to their expertise and catering to their audience’s taste. The Month of European Film culminates on December 10 at the 35th European Film Awards in Reykjavik, Iceland.

For tickets and more info, click here.

Sophie Marceau and André Dussollier in Everything Went Fine (2021).

CHRISTMAS EVENTS

Christmas in the Capital

Valletta is hosting a programme of Christmas-related activities until the end of December.

There are Christmas trees in Freedom Square, Republic Street and Merchants Street, Christmas lights in Republic and Merchants streets, an artistic light installation in South Street and a crib next to St John's Co-Cathedral.

The programme, organised by the Valletta Cultural Agency, includes various music and artistic performances throughout the coming weeks, and will culminate with the New Year's Eve concert in St George's Square on December 31.

For details of the programme, visit vca.gov.mt.

The Magical Illuminated Trail

Verdala Palace in Buskett is once again hosting the Magical Illuminated Trail which is featuring new and bigger attractions this year, besides a new Christmas village.

The magical after-dark adventure for all the family runs until January 7.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation. For tickets, click here.

Illuminated structures at the Magical Illuminated Trail. Photo: Facebook/Illuminated Trail Malta

Valletta Waterfront Christmas Wonderland

The Valletta Waterfront is once again turning into a Christmas Wonderland for the festive season.

Among others, there is a 35-foot Christmas tree, Santa’s House complete with its own garden and workshop, a traditional Maltese crib and colourful, handcrafted characters adorning the promenade such as a massive Nutcracker Soldier and an endearing Gingerbread Man.

A whole programme of activities is also planned for the coming month. For more information, visit the Valletta Waterfront's Facebook page.

Other Christmas fairs and activities

Various localities are holding a Christmas fair this weekend. These include Milied fil-Pjazza in Birżebbuġa, which is featuring a record-breaking Christmas train; Milied Imdawwal fl-Imqabba in Mqabba and Merħba Milied in Kerċem.

There is also an event titled Santa’s Park at Splash and Fun Water Park in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, a Christmas market at Hilltop Gardens in Naxxar and a Christmas Green Fair organised by Eco Malta at the Veg Box and Majjistral Park in Manikata. Click on the links for more information.

An animator dressed as the Grinch at Milied Imdawwal in Mqabba. Photo: Facebook/Sezzjoni Żgħażagħ Santa Marija Mqabba

MISCELLANEOUS EVENTS

In Guardia

The historical military parade is being held at Piazza d'Armi at Fort St Elmo in Valletta, today and on December 18 from 11am to noon.

Re-enactors from the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) dressed in epoque coloured costumes will take part. There will also be a swordfighting display.

Booking can also be made online on https://heritagemalta.mt/store/c251/.

Re-enactors during a previous In Guardia parade.

VISUAL ARTS

Inaction is a Weapon of Mass Destruction

Artist Darren Tanti's art project, which is meant to shed light on the mediatic processes used to spread information about war and its effects on the viewer, closes today.

The work reflects the artist’s preoccupation with fabrication, editing and twisting of information people outside the conflict zone might be subjected to.

The project is meant to provoke viewers by a number of analytical, ironic and, at times, cynical works based on factual, fictional images and theoretical work. Different experts from journalism, film, art, education and the military fields will also contribute to the project via a number of talks and workshops.

Inaction is a Weapon of Mass Destruction, curated by Melanie Erixon is on at Space C, Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta, and at Il-Kamra ta' Fuq, Mqabba. Consult the project’s Facebook page for more information.

Also read this Times of Malta review.

Remove the Veil by Darren Tanti. Photo: Andrew E. Zarb

Commemorating Antoine Camilleri (1922-2005): A Hundred Years from his Birth

Heritage Malta is commemorating the 100 years since the birth of Antoine Camilleri, the modernist pioneer of Maltese 20th-century art, with an exhibition at the Camerone at MUŻA, Valletta.

Several of Camilleri's artworks and personal items will be on show.

MUŻA will also be the venue of a discussion about the artist today at 6.30pm. Camilleri’s family as well as the many who knew the artist will be present to share their memories regarding him. Admission is free of charge, on a first- come, first-served basis.

The exhibition runs until Wednesday, December 7.

Read the Times of Malta review for more insight into the artist and his works.

Legends

A collection of contemporary works by Hudson Foundation founder and chairman Alfie Borg is on display at Kettles cafeteria at The Brewhouse in Mrieħel.

HIs mixed-media works depict all-time legends from the world of art, sport, music, film and social history, who have inspired Borg in different stages of his life.

All the proceeds from the sale of the art pieces will go towards the Hudson Foundation, which seeks to ‘give a voice to the voiceless’ and focuses on supporting abandoned dogs, disadvantaged children and the environment.

Legends runs until Wednesday, December 7.

An artwork by Alfie Borg inspired by Muhammad Ali.

Off-Kilter

Artist and illustrator Marisa Attard is holding a solo exhibition of her quirky and funny works at Gallery 23 in Idmejda Street, Balzan.

The exhibition is open today from 10am to 12.30pm and on Wednesday, December 7, from 6.30 to 8pm. Viewing can also be arranged by appointment on 9942 8272 or by e-mailing info @gallery23malta.com.

For more information, visit the gallery's Facebook page. Also read this review by Ġorġ Mallia.

It's All Paperwork

An exhibition of sculptures in Maltese globigerina limestone by Antoine Farrugia is on display at the Parliament building in Valletta until Sunday, December 11.

The stone is transformed into what can be perceived as almost sheets of paper, from origami to scrolls of paper and other shapes which seem to defy gravity.

It’s All Paperwork, held under the patronage of Anġlu Farrugia, speaker of the House of Representatives, is organised by the Valletta Cultural Agency. Log on to the event’s Facebook page for more information.

An untitled artwork made of globigerina limestone by Antoine Farrugia.

Artsy Christmas

A selection of Christmas-related artworks and more by a number of artists is on show at the Art by the Seaside gallery in Senglea.

The collective exhibition, as the name indicates, is linked to the Christmas season, having a wide range of hand-made arts, from candles, to jewellery to Christmas decorations and obviously wall hanging works.

Participating artists include Kevin Attard, Dave Calleja, David Debono, Rebecca Ranieri, Thomas Scerri and Kevin Sciberras, among many others.

Artsy Christmas runs until Sunday, December 11. Refer to the venue’s Facebook page for more information.

Mediterranean Dreams Part 2

Following his exhibition titled Mediterranean Dreams, Kenneth Zammit Tabona presents the second chapter in his idyllic depictions of our country’s way of life.

The over 30 watercolour works are 'fuoridentros' in which gardens, pockets of landscapes, chapels, watchtowers and Montgolfiers are observed through open windows, thus bringing the outside in.

Mediterranean Dreams 2, curated by Charlene Vella, Mdina, is on display at Xara Palace in Mdina until December 22. Part of the proceeds from sales will be donated to Id-Dar tal-Providenza.

Consult the artist’s Facebook page for more information.

Roses at Fomm ir-Riħ by Kenneth Zammit Tabona

Versatility

Veteran artist Joseph Barbara is exhibiting an array of his work, dating back to 2000 at Wignacourt Museum in Rabat.

The artist is renowned for recycling plastic mineral bottles to construct sculptures that deliver an environmental message. This exhibition, however, also includes his paintings which range from ones that have a strong pop-art imagery, featuring mostly ballroom dancers, to others having an oriental theme and on to multi-thematic collages.

Versatility runs until December 28. The museum is open daily from 9.30am to 5pm, with last entry at 4.15pm.

Art at the Corinthia Palace

The Corinthia Palace Hotel in Attard is hosting a collective exhibition of contemporary artworks by 13 local and international artists.

The paintings are from the Allura Art collection and range from landscapes and seascapes to florals and abstracts. They include new and previously unseen work.

The artists taking part are Andrew Borg, Christine Porter Lofaro, Jo Dounis, Kevin Sciberras, Debbie Bonello and Rosette Bonello from Malta and Christopher Saliba and Bob Cardona from Gozo. Foreign locals include British-Maltese painter Andrew Smith, Bulgarians Vania Goshe and Bogdan Dyulgerov, Natasha Dadush from Russia and Marianne Ogden from the US.

The exhibition runs until January 8. More information about the exhibition is available here.

White Dog and Crescent by Bob Cardona

I Landed. Malta

Spazju Kreattiv and the Marlands Project have collaborated on a new exhibition featuring works by French artists Edgar Sarin, Lucy Orta and Max Fouchy and Maltese counterpart Sheldon Saliba.

Guest artist Sarin explored the island during his art residency in Malta as part of the Marlands project. His immersive, multilayered art project is the result of productive dialogues with islanders specialising in craft, culture and science is his immersive, multilayered art project.

During this exhibition, one can also take a trip to other Mediterranean islands through the artists’ work: Orta will take visitors to the Balearic Islands and Fouchy to Sicily.

I Landed. Malta is curated by Elena Posokhova and Vince Briffa.

After the exhibition closes on January 8, it will move on to Catania, Sicily; Palma, Mallorca; Nicosia, Cyprus and Mallorca, Spain. For more information, click here.

Expressions

An exhibition by Rachel Galea is opening at Il-Ħaġar - Heart of Gozo Museum today. It features 31 of her latest works inspired by Gozo’s landscape.

The exhibition runs until January 10. The museum is open daily from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free.

For more information, click here.

Artworks by Rachel Galea on display at Il-Ħaġar - Heart of Gozo Museum. Photo: Facebook/Il-Ħaġar

Sights and sites

A new exhibition by Silvio John Camilleri at the King’s Own Band Club in Valletta investigates contemporary reality in which the ugliness of roads and pristine countryside have to co-exist as a dichotomy in Malta’s way of life.

Yet, the artist deciphers beauty even in the most inauspicious of locations, such as in the geometry of the road network and its juxtaposition with trees, streetlights and general urban elements.

Sights and Sites, curated by Fleur-Marie Ebejer, is on until January 11. Refer to the artist’s Facebook profile for more information.

OTHER EXHIBITIONS

Dumnikani fil-Palazz: Home & Temple

An exhibition at the Inquisitor's Palace in Vittoriosa tells of the special relationship between the palace and the neighbouring Dominican Order, especially in the post-war years.

Enemy war bombing in 1941 had left the Dominican community without a convent and a church, and they found temporary refuge beyond Vittoriosa. But they were called back by the need to fulfil their spiritual and educational mission among their people.

Eighty years ago, in August 1942, the Dominicans asked for temporary shelter at the Inquisitor’s Palace and, for almost two decades, the palace became the community’s home and temple.

The exhibition runs until January 8. The Inquisitor's Palace is open weekly from Tuesday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm.

Honor Frost’s Malta: A Pioneer in the Centre of the Mediterranean

An exhibition highlighting underwater archaeologist Honor Frost’s connection to Malta is open at the National Museum of Archaeology in Valletta.

Besides honouring Frost’s considerable legacy, the exhibition aims to offer a snapshot of Frost’s work in Malta through illustrations, artefacts and even some of her diving equipment.

The exhibition runs until January 15. Entrance is free of charge. One may visit the museum daily from 9am to 4.30pm.

A diving suit that belonged to Honor Frost on display at the Archaeology Museum. Photo: Heritage Malta

