THEATRE

It-Teatru tal-Miskin

The queer coming-of-age musical about intolerance and people’s innate fear of ‘the other’, written and created by Luke Saydon, is being staged once again at Blue Box, MSpace, in Msida, from today to Sunday, November 20.

Produced by Saydon Studio, It-Teatru tal-Miskin is directed by Denise Mulholland with movement by Ruth Borg, and stars Thomas Camilleri, Chiara Hyzler and Sean Borg.

For tickets, visit https://bluebox.azurewebsites.net.

Thomas Camilleri, Chiara Hyzler and Sean Borg in It-Teatru tal-Miskin. Photo: Sean Mallia

FILM

German Film Festival

The German-Maltese Circle, in collaboration with the Goethe Institute, is organising the 13th edition of the German Film Festival.

The 2019 drama Oray is being screened this evening at 6.30pm. Directed by Mehmet Akif Büyükatalay, the film follows a man named Oray, whose dream of being a good Muslim and the perfect husband is suddenly shattered while arguing with his wife.

At 8.30pm, the 2020 film Exil, directed by Visar Morina, will be screened. It tells the story of a chemical engineer of foreign origin who feels discriminated and bullied at work, plunging him into an identity crisis.

Both films will be shown in German with English subtitles. For tickets and more information on the festival, which runs until Saturday, click here.

Month of European Film

The Eden Cinemas in St Julian's is today showing the 2021 Serbian mystery/thriller The Only Way Out as part of the Month of European Film.

Across Europe, partner cinemas in 35 countries from Reykjavik to Athens, from Lisbon to Bucharest, but also including small towns and networks, are highlighting European films, presenting special programmes, events and dedicated retrospectives for four weeks.

The Month of European Film kicked off on November 13 with the European Arthouse Cinema Day and the European Film Academy’s Young Audience Award. Instead of a uniform catalogue, each participating cinema is creating a unique programme according to their expertise and catering to their audience’s taste. The Month of European Film culminates on December 10 at the 35th European Film Awards in Reykjavik, Iceland.

The Only Way Out, certified 15, is showing today at 9pm and on other dates until December 10. For tickets and more info, click here.

Andjelka Prpic in The Only Way Out (2021)

MISCELLANEOUS EVENTS

Palazzo Falson celebrates International Students' Day

Students, in possession of a student card, can visit Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum in Mdina today for free.

One can explore the beauty of the 17th-century palazzo and all of Olof Gollcher's treasures on display with the museum's 17 rooms. These objets d'art consist of paintings, furniture, carpets, fans, silverware and more, all ranging from different time periods and places around the world.

The museum is open between 10am and 5pm, with the last entry at 4pm. One can tag the palazzo on their social media posts for a chance to be featured on the Palazzo's Facebook page.

The library at Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum. Photo: Shutterstock.com

VISUAL ARTS

Here & There

Mona Vella is presenting a collection of recent plein air paintings at the Malta Postal Museum & Arts Hub in Archbishop Street, Valletta.

Inspired by Malta's rugged cliff faces and the varying moods of the sea, these watercolours attempt to capture atmosphere and time as experienced by the artist.

Here & There runs until Saturday, November 19. The museum is open from Monday to Friday between 10am to 4pm and on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm.

Seħer il-Baħar

A visual art exhibition at the Malta Society of Arts discloses Anna Galea’s latest evocative artistic exploration of the sea.

The artist explores the mystery and mesmerising elements of the waters surrounding the Maltese islands through different experimental watercolour and oil painting techniques. The collection weaves together her figurative and abstract interpretations.

Seħer il-Baħar, curated by Roderick Camilleri, runs at Palazzo de la Salle, Valletta, until November 24. Opening hours: Mondays to Fridays: 8am to 7pm and on Saturdays: 9am to 1pm. For more information, visit artsmalta.org or the society's Facebook page.

Fluid Waters by Anna Galea

Shadows and Light − The Wilfrid Flores Archive

Christine X Art Gallery of 17, Tignè Street, Sliema, is hosting the first exhibition dedicated to the work of Wilfrid Flores, an important photographer who passed away in 1981.

Curated by photographer David Pisani, Shadows and Light − The Wilfrid Flores Archive investigates the various themes of this pioneer in Maltese photography.

The exhibition runs until November 22. For more information, visit https://www.christinexart.com/ or the gallery's Facebook page.

Abstract Trio

An exhibition showcasing the works of three abstract artists, namely Louis Casha, Lucio Dubini and Vincent Cassar, is open at the Volunteer Centre in Triq Bartolomew in Rabat.

From the geometrical abstractions of Casha to Dubini’s interactions of lines, shapes and material and on to Cassar’s freedom in execution, the exhibition explores the possibilities of abstraction via different routes.

Abstract Trio runs until November 25. Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 5 to 8pm; Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am to 1pm and from 4 to 8pm. Other hours are also available by appointment. Log on to the exhibition’s Facebook page for more information.

YFES

Jo Dounis is presenting a new body of work at Gemelli Framing in Ta' Qali.

YFES, the Greek word for textures (hinting at the artist’s many years of her living in Greece), emphasises the current way forward for Dounis.

From the smooth and flowing finish of fluid art which Dounis is mostly known for, the artist is pursuing a completely different direction in technique. She explores a variety of textures to create tactile works which portray an idyllic place or space in time. No human figures are present, and these pristine landscapes, seascapes, spaces or atmospheres, created from the artist's imagination and harmonious manipulation of colour and light, emit a surreal feeling of being transported into an alternative, Utopian world.

YFES, curated by Melanie Erixon, runs until November 26. Log on to the exhibition’s Facebook page for more information.

Ghost by Jo Dounis

Q’eros: Beyond the Clouds

Il-Ħaġar Museum and Community Cultural Centre in Victoria is hosting an exhibition by Italian photographer Alessandro Bergamini until November 27.

Eight of the photos on display won Bergamimi the Travel Photographer of the Year award in 2021 and five more were included in the book Humanity, which was chosen as the best photographic book for 2021 in the International Photography Awards.

They will be accompanied with some 30 photos documenting the demanding Peru expedition earlier this year among the Q'eros community in the Andes. Visitors will be able to follow the filming on their mobile.

All the material is included in the exhibition catalogue, published as Il-Ħaġar GEMS 21. Also available are copies of Humanity, an assortment of photos highlighting peoples around the world.

The museum is open every day from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free. For more information, visit heartofgozo.org.mt/.

Yours and Mine

A father-daughter exhibition by Tony Calleja and Diane Agius Calleja is open at Rabat’s Wignacourt Museum.

Diane uses watercolours to create evanescent, poetic landscapes and cityscapes, while her father, Tony, exploits the direct and fresh possibilities of acrylic and a multi-thematic approach. This contrast of media and themes is a characteristic of this collaboration.

Yours and Mine, hosted by Rabat’s Wignacourt Museum, runs until November 27. Check the museum's Facebook page for more information.

Here Comes the Rain by Diane Agius Calleja

Celebrating Our History − A Photographic Exhibition

This month, The Phoenicia Malta turns 75 years old. As part of its celebrations, a photographic exhibition is being held at the Palm Court Lounge.

On display are the first plans of the hotel, photos of the construction process, the original decor and of distinguished guests who stayed at the hotel, among others.

The exhibition runs until the end of November.

What is Europe to You?

A photographic exhibition at the German-Maltese Circle, in Palazzo Messina, Valletta, is the result of an artist's need to understand how European citizens feel about Europe.

Lisa Borgiani has been visiting the principal European cities and capitals since 2019, asking the inhabitants she photographs a simple question: "What is Europe to you?".

The exhibition, which runs until November 30, sees 30 selected photographs and 200 black and white self-portraits of the project's participants.

Each visitor is invited to participate in the project in two ways: at the exhibition they can use the WEYWALL digital platform to print and exhibit their own self-portrait accompanied by a comment expressing their feelings about Europe, or they can write a phrase about Europe on a brightly coloured Post-It, which they can then stick on a dedicated wall.

For more information, visit https://www.whatseurope.eu/ and the project's Instagram account.

A Collection of Charcoal Drawings and Hand-Crafted Objects

A collection of charcoal drawings and objects by self-taught and self-proclaimed anti-social artist CO-MA is on display at Green Shutters of 27, Triq San Franġisk, Floriana.

The artist's work has no frills but contrasts living in the world of black and white. He is also a “collector of nice things” which are broken down into their primary parts and find themselves in the new objects he builds. The result are pieces that are at once functional, intriguing and otherworldly.

The exhibition runs until December 3. For more information, see www.coma-artist.com and follow Lily Agius Gallery on Instagram and Facebook.

An artwork by CO-MA on display at Green Shutters in Floriana.

Resilience – Thriving Through Adversity

An exhibition at Fort St Elmo, in Valletta, is showcasing creative projects by Aġenzija Sapport service users from all day centres, with the assistance of support workers.

The theme of Resilience was chosen to to reflect the strength of service users in facing setbacks such as prejudice, negative stereotypes and discrimination.

Various items are on display. The artists used different media including acrylic and 3D painting on canvas, encaustic art (using wax), wood and iron, papier-mache, photography (produced on canvas, photo albums and board), clay installations and quilling techniques.

The exhibition is open until December 3. Opening hours: 9am to 4.30pm. For tickets, click here.

Inaction is a Weapon of Mass Destruction

Burnt Head 4 by Darren Tanti

Artist Darren Tanti is presenting an art project meant to shed light on the mediatic processes used to spread information about war and its effects on the viewer.

The work reflects the artist’s preoccupation with fabrication, editing and twisting of information people outside the conflict zone might be subjected to.

The project is meant to provoke viewers by a number of analytical, ironic, and at times, cynical works based on factual, fictional images and theoretical work. Different experts from journalism, film, art, education and the military fields will also contribute to the project via a number of talks and workshops.

Inaction is a Weapon of Mass Destruction, curated by Melanie Erixon is open at Space C, Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta, and at Il-Kamra ta' Fuq, Mqabba, until December 4.

Consult the project’s Facebook page for more information.

Commemorating Antoine Camilleri (1922-2005): A Hundred Years from his Birth

Heritage Malta is commemorating the 100 years since the birth of Antoine Camilleri, the modernist pioneer of Maltese 20th-century art, with an exhibition at the Camerone at MUŻA, Valletta.

Several of Camilleri's artworks and personal items will be on show.

MUŻA will also be the venue of a discussion about the artist today at 6.30pm. Camilleri’s family as well as the many who knew the artist will be present to share their memories regarding him. Admission is free of charge, on a first- come, first-served basis.

The exhibition runs until December 7.

Legends

Alfie Borg is presenting a collection of contemporary works by

Hudson founder and chairman Alfie Borg is presenting a collection of contemporary works at Kettles cafeteria at The Brewhouse in Mrieħel.

HIs mixed-media works depict all-time legends from the world of art, sport, music, film and social history, who have inspired Borg in different stages of his life.

All the proceeds from the sale of the art pieces will go towards the Hudson Foundation which seeks to ‘give a voice to the voiceless’ and focuses on supporting abandoned dogs, children and Mother Earth. The foundation is now seeking to continue its work in supporting animals and disadvantaged children as well as to realise initiatives to help the environment.

Legends runs until December 7.

An artwork by Alfie Borg inspired by Charlie Chaplin

Gabarrón: The Colours of Hope

Spazju Kreattiv is hosting an exhibition by Spanish artist Cristóbal Gabarrón dedicated to the United Nations, with his work focusing on the universe of peace, parliamentarism, freedom and human rights.

Apart from the main exhibition, the project also includes a public installation at St George's Square, Valletta, entitled Universo de Luz (Enlightened Universe), and an AMBIT event at Ġgantija Temples, Xagħra, that brought together artistic creations on biodiversity and the values of integral heritage that will travel the five continents.

The exhibition, curated by Rupert Cefai, runs until December 11. For more information, visit kreattivita.org.

OTHER EXHIBITIONS

Sunetti: Minn Fomm u Qalb il-Poplu

Malta Libraries is holding an exhibition on Maltese sonnets at the National Library of Malta in Valletta.

The exhibition will be accompanied by two lectures on the subject. The second one will see Olvin Vella looking into ‘Is-sunett ta’ Buonamico li għosfor mitt sena ilu’ (the sonnet of Buonamico which disappeared 100 years ago) on December 1 at 6pm.

The exhibition will be open to the public, free of charge, until the end of December. One may visit between Monday and Friday from 8.30am to 4.30pm and on Saturdays from 8.30am to 12.30pm.

The exhibition catalogue and a sonnet written specifically for the occasion and printed on silk (limited edition of 100) are available for sale from the Reading Room.

Dumnikani fil-Palazz: Home & Temple

An exhibition at the Inquisitor's Palace in Vittoriosa tells of the special relationship between the palace and the neighbouring Dominican Order, especially in the post-war years.

Enemy war bombing in 1941 had left the Dominican community without a convent and a church, and they found temporary refuge beyond Vittoriosa. But they were called back by the need to fulfil their spiritual and educational mission among their people.

Eighty years ago, in August 1942, the Dominicans asked for temporary shelter at the Inquisitor’s Palace and, for almost two decades, the palace became the community’s home and temple.

The exhibition runs until January 8. The Inquisitor's Palace is open weekly from Tuesday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm.

An artefact on display at the Dumnikani fil-Palazz: Home & Temple exhibition. Photo: DOI/Jason Borg

Honor Frost’s Malta: A Pioneer in the Centre of the Mediterranean

An exhibition highlighting underwater archaeologist Honor Frost’s connection to Malta is open at the National Museum of Archaeology in Valletta.

Besides honouring Frost’s considerable legacy, the exhibition aims to offer a snapshot of Frost’s work in Malta through illustrations, artefacts and even some of her diving equipment.

The exhibition runs until January 15. Entrance is free of charge. One may visit the museum daily from 9am to 4.30pm.

