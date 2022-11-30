ARTS

Amora

Contemporary circus company Cirque du Soleil is back in Malta with another original show, this time combining acrobatics and heart-pumping performances to celebrate love.

The story centres around a clumsy but lovable character, Bruno, who, while gazing up to the skies of Valletta, sets eyes on a mysterious woman, Loulou. Captivated, he tries to climb up to her balcony to reach her… but she flies away and vanishes out of sight. He, thus, sets out on a quest to find her, meeting colourful new friends with extraordinary powers along the way.

Shows are taking place at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, in Valletta until December 18. For tickets, visit showshappening.com. For more information, check cirquedusoleil/amora.

A performer in Amora. Photo: Luke Dyson

FILM

Month of European Film

The Eden Cinemas in St Julian's is today showing the 2021 Norwegian film War Sailor as part of the Month of European Film. Certified 15, the Maltese co-produced war drama will be shown in its original language with English subtitles.

Across Europe, partner cinemas in 35 countries from Reykjavik to Athens, from Lisbon to Bucharest, but also including small towns and networks, are highlighting European films, presenting special programmes, events and dedicated retrospectives for four weeks.

The Month of European Film kicked off on November 13 with the European Arthouse Cinema Day and the European Film Academy’s Young Audience Award. Instead of a uniform catalogue, each participating cinema is creating a unique programme according to their expertise and catering to their audience’s taste. The Month of European Film culminates on December 10 at the 35th European Film Awards in Reykjavik, Iceland.

For tickets and more info, click here.

Week of Legends

The Eden Cinemas, in St Julian’s is paying homage to music legends Queen, Elton John, Elvis Presley and David Bowie by screening their latest biopics.

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018), Rocketman (2019), Elvis (2022) and Moonage Daydream (2022) will be showing from today until December 6.

For showtimes and tickets, log on to edencinemas.com.mt.

Rami Malek as Queen legend Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

MUSIC

Malta International Organ Festival

The festival continues today with student’s concert at St Helen’s Basilica, Birkirkara, at 7.30pm.

Tomorrow, a solo organ concert titled The Spanish Golden Era and Beyond performed by organist Augusto Belau from Spain will take place at St Mary’s parish church, Għaxaq, at 7.15pm.

An organ and viola concert, A Journey Through Europe, with German organist Michael Mages and viola player Semjon Kalinowsky will take place at Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, on Friday at 7pm.

On Saturday, December 3, there will an organ and trumpet concert titled Christmas Prelude featuring organist Franco Cefai and trumpeter Jason Camilleri at St Mark’s church (Augustinians) in Rabat at 7pm. Entrance is free but a collection for Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be made after the concert.

The festival runs until December 6. For more information, visit maltainternationalorganfestival.com, and the event’s Facebook page.

Gaulitana: A Festival of Music

The festival continues today with the recital Diptych by violinist Pierre Louis Attard and cellist Frank Camilleri at the Immaculate Conception Sanctuary, in Qala at 7.30pm.

The Gaulitanus String Orchestra, led by Marcelline Agius and conducted by Colin Attard, will then perform in what was to be the final concert − titled A String Finale − at St Anthony of Padua church, in Għajnsielem on Sunday at 7.30pm.

A concert of sacred music by KorMalta, which was postponed due to Sunday’s inclement weather, is still to be rescheduled. For tickets, log on to ticketline.com.mt. For more information, visit gaulitanus.com or the event’s Facebook page.

Violinist Pierre Louis Attard (left) and cellist Frank Camilleri. Photo: Facebook/Gualitana

The Mallet Finger Community concert, open mic

The Storeroom in Ta’ Xbiex is this evening hosting The Mallet Finger (TMF), a platform for music collaboration, playing gigs and welcoming other musicians on stage. They play an acoustic repertoire of soul, rock, pop rock, folk and blues, including covers of Amy Winehouse, Mac de Marco, Oasis, Gnarls Barkley, Lianne la Havas, Tame Impala, Gorillaz and more.

After the gig, the stage will be open to musicians willing to join the band to perform other songs. For bookings, click here.

MISCELLANEOUS EVENTS

It Happened Here: Stella

A mobile phone app providing an immersive experience of Senglea is being launched at the Senglea local council today at 10am.

It Happened Here: Stella tells the story of a young woman who lived in the town during the post-war period as she tries to get to grips with how her life has been turned upside down. The piece was conceived, written and directed by local theatre veterans Malcolm Galea and Philip Leone Ganado and developed as an app by game designer David Chircop.

After downloading it for free, one can visit Senglea’s parish church to activate the first scene which one listens to via headphones. Then one is free to explore the town and the story as one wishes, with new locations unveiling different parts of the narrative.

It Happened Here: Stella was developed for Science in the City with the support of the Arts Council Malta, the Malta Chamber of Scientists and the Senglea local council. The story is the result of a number of interviews with lifelong residents of the town.

Christmas in the Capital

Valletta is hosting a programme of Christmas-related activities this festive season.

There are Christmas trees in Freedom Square, Republic Street and Merchants Street, Christmas lights in Republic and Merchants streets, an artistic light installation in South Street and a crib next to St John's Co-Cathedral.

The programme, organised by the Valletta Cultural Agency, includes various music and artistic performances throughout the coming weeks, and will culminate with the New Year's Eve concert in St George's Square on December 31.

For details of the programme, visit vca.gov.mt.

The Christmas lights illuminating Republic Street, Valletta. Photo: Jonathan Borg

VISUAL ARTS

Celebrating Our History − A Photographic Exhibition

This month, The Phoenicia Malta has turned 75 years old. As part of its celebrations, a photographic exhibition is on display at the Palm Court Lounge.

On display are the first plans of the hotel, photos of the construction process, the original decor and of distinguished guests who stayed at the hotel, among others.

The exhibition closes today.

What is Europe to You?

A photographic exhibition at the German-Maltese Circle, in Palazzo Messina, Valletta, is the result of an artist's need to understand how European citizens feel about Europe.

Lisa Borgiani has been visiting the principal European cities and capitals since 2019, asking the inhabitants she photographs a simple question: "What is Europe to you?".

The exhibition, which closes today, sees 30 selected photographs and 200 black and white self-portraits of the project's participants.

Each visitor is invited to participate in the project in two ways: at the exhibition they can use the WEYWALL digital platform to print and exhibit their own self-portrait accompanied by a comment expressing their feelings about Europe, or they can write a phrase about Europe on a brightly coloured Post-It, which they can then stick on a dedicated wall.

For more information, visit https://www.whatseurope.eu/ and the project's Instagram account.

Normal Deviance

Two artists, Mark Schembri and Nuntia, who are long-term partners in life, are for the first time exhibiting together. Their collection is a portrayal of their distinctive personalities, expressed through their respective modes of expression.

Nuntia has been widely defined as a psychological artist with dark undertones. Her paintings convey a muted struggle between serenity and a lurking darkness. Schembri has been in the art scene for 23 years and has held more than 15 solo exhibitions. He is an eclectic and versatile artist whose style is often flamboyant with characteristic explosions of colour and movement. His tone can range from playfully ironic to scathingly sarcastic, especially when he turns the spotlight onto the failings of our contemporary society.

Normal Deviance is open at Art by the Seaside, 65, Triq il-Mina tax-Xatt, Senglea, until tomorrow, December 1. Visiting hours are from 5 to 9pm.

An artwork by Mark Schembri

A Collection of Charcoal Drawings and Hand-Crafted Objects

A collection of charcoal drawings and objects by self-taught and self-proclaimed anti-social artist CO-MA is on display at Green Shutters of 27, Triq San Franġisk, Floriana.

The artist's work has no frills but contrasts living in the world of black and white. He is also a “collector of nice things” which are broken down into their primary parts and find themselves in the new objects he builds. The result are pieces that are at once functional, intriguing and otherworldly.

The exhibition runs until Saturday, December 3. For more information, see www.coma-artist.com and follow Lily Agius Gallery on Instagram and Facebook.

Resilience – Thriving Through Adversity

An exhibition at Fort St Elmo, in Valletta, is showcasing creative projects by Aġenzija Sapport service users from all day centres, with the assistance of support workers.

The theme of Resilience was chosen to to reflect the strength of service users in facing setbacks such as prejudice, negative stereotypes and discrimination.

Various items are on display. The artists used different media including acrylic and 3D painting on canvas, encaustic art (using wax), wood and iron, papier-mache, photography (produced on canvas, photo albums and board), clay installations and quilling techniques.

The exhibition is open until Saturday, December 3. Opening hours: 9am to 4.30pm. For tickets, click here.

Inaction is a Weapon of Mass Destruction

Artist Darren Tanti is presenting an art project meant to shed light on the mediatic processes used to spread information about war and its effects on the viewer.

The work reflects the artist’s preoccupation with fabrication, editing and twisting of information people outside the conflict zone might be subjected to.

The project is meant to provoke viewers by a number of analytical, ironic, and at times, cynical works based on factual, fictional images and theoretical work. Different experts from journalism, film, art, education and the military fields will also contribute to the project via a number of talks and workshops.

Inaction is a Weapon of Mass Destruction, curated by Melanie Erixon is open at Space C, Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta, and at Il-Kamra ta' Fuq, Mqabba, until Sunday, December 4.

Consult the project’s Facebook page for more information.

Also read this Times of Malta review.

Works by Darren Tanti on display at Spazju Kreattiv. Photo: Luca Azzopardi

Commemorating Antoine Camilleri (1922-2005): A Hundred Years from his Birth

Heritage Malta is commemorating the 100 years since the birth of Antoine Camilleri, the modernist pioneer of Maltese 20th-century art, with an exhibition at the Camerone at MUŻA, Valletta.

Several of Camilleri's artworks and personal items will be on show.

MUŻA will also be the venue of a discussion about the artist today at 6.30pm. Camilleri’s family as well as the many who knew the artist will be present to share their memories regarding him. Admission is free of charge, on a first- come, first-served basis.

The exhibition runs until December 7.

Read the Times of Malta review for more insight into the artist and his works.

Off-kilter

Artist and illustrator Marisa Attard is holding a solo exhibition of her quirky and funny works at Gallery 23 in Idmejda Street, Balzan.

The exhibition runs until December 7 and is open today from on Sunday, December 4, from 10am to 12.30pm and on December 7 from 6.30 to 8pm. Viewing can also be arranged by appointment on 9942 8272 or by e-mailing info @gallery23malta.com.

For more information, visit the gallery's Facebook page.

The Proposal by Marisa Attard

Legends

Alfie Borg is presenting a collection of contemporary works by Hudson founder and chairman Alfie Borg is presenting a collection of contemporary works at Kettles cafeteria at The Brewhouse in Mrieħel.

HIs mixed-media works depict all-time legends from the world of art, sport, music, film and social history, who have inspired Borg in different stages of his life.

All the proceeds from the sale of the art pieces will go towards the Hudson Foundation which seeks to ‘give a voice to the voiceless’ and focuses on supporting abandoned dogs, children and Mother Earth. The foundation is now seeking to continue its work in supporting animals and disadvantaged children as well as to realise initiatives to help the environment.

Legends runs until December 7.

It's All Paperwork

Antoine Farrugia is presenting a solo exhibition of sculptures in Maltese globigerina limestone at the Parliament building in Valletta.

The stone is transformed into what can be perceived as almost sheets of paper, from origami to scrolls of paper and other shapes which seem to defy gravity.

It’s All Paperwork, held under the patronage of Anġlu Farrugia, speaker of the House of Representatives, is organised by the Valletta Cultural Agency. It runs until December 11. Log on to the event’s Facebook page for more information.

An untitled work by Antoine Farrugia

Art at the Corinthia Palace

The Corinthia Palace Hotel in Attard is hosting a collective exhibition of contemporary artworks by 13 local and international artists.

The paintings are from the Allura Art collection and range from landscapes and seascapes to florals and abstracts. They include new and previously unseen work.

The artists taking part are Andrew Borg, Christine Porter Lofaro, Jo Dounis, Kevin Sciberras, Debbie Bonello and Rosette Bonello from Malta and Christopher Saliba and Bob Cardona from Gozo. Foreign locals include British-Maltese painter Andrew Smith, Bulgarians Vania Goshe and Bogdan Dyulgerov, Natasha Dadush from Russia and Marianne Ogden from the US.

The exhibition runs until January 8. More information about the exhibition is available here.

OTHER EXHIBITIONS

Sunetti: Minn Fomm u Qalb il-Poplu

Malta Libraries is holding an exhibition on Maltese sonnets at the National Library of Malta in Valletta.

The exhibition will be accompanied by two lectures on the subject. The second one will see Olvin Vella looking into ‘Is-sunett ta’ Buonamico li għosfor mitt sena ilu’ (the sonnet of Buonamico which disappeared 100 years ago) tomorrow, December 1 at 6pm.

The exhibition will be open to the public, free of charge, until the end of December. One may visit between Monday and Friday from 8.30am to 4.30pm and on Saturdays from 8.30am to 12.30pm.

The exhibition catalogue and a sonnet written specifically for the occasion and printed on silk (limited edition of 100) are available for sale from the Reading Room.

Exhibits at the National Library of Malta. Photo: Facebook/Malta Libraries

Dumnikani fil-Palazz: Home & Temple

An exhibition at the Inquisitor's Palace in Vittoriosa tells of the special relationship between the palace and the neighbouring Dominican Order, especially in the post-war years.

Enemy war bombing in 1941 had left the Dominican community without a convent and a church, and they found temporary refuge beyond Vittoriosa. But they were called back by the need to fulfil their spiritual and educational mission among their people.

Eighty years ago, in August 1942, the Dominicans asked for temporary shelter at the Inquisitor’s Palace and, for almost two decades, the palace became the community’s home and temple.

The exhibition runs until January 8. The Inquisitor's Palace is open weekly from Tuesday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm.

Honor Frost’s Malta: A Pioneer in the Centre of the Mediterranean

An exhibition highlighting underwater archaeologist Honor Frost’s connection to Malta is open at the National Museum of Archaeology in Valletta.

Besides honouring Frost’s considerable legacy, the exhibition aims to offer a snapshot of Frost’s work in Malta through illustrations, artefacts and even some of her diving equipment.

The exhibition runs until January 15. Entrance is free of charge. One may visit the museum daily from 9am to 4.30pm.

