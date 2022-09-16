MUSIC

FunFestik

A three-day music festival in aid of Puttinu Cares is being held at Ġnien l-Istazzjon, Birkirkara, between today and Sunday.

Versatile Brass will be performing tonight together with DJ Nate, while Airport Impressions and DJ and producer Mizak will entertain the crowd tomorrow, and the Mark Spiteri Lucas Band and Ziggy will take to the stage on Sunday.

Singers Chiara, Drakard, Glen Vella, Martina Borg, XONA, Enya Magri, Jade Vella, Jasmine Abela and Ozzy Lino will also be performing throughout the weekend.

Doors open at 7pm. Food and drinks stalls will be set up in the garden and entrance is free.

MCO Queen Tribute

The Malta Concert Orchestra will this evening pay tribute to the British rock band Queen at a sold-out event at Pjazza Teatru Rjal in Valletta.

Under the direction of Mro Joe Brown, the orchestra will perform some of the band's smash hits such as One Vision, I Want to Break Free, Don’t Stop Me Now, Radio GaGa and Barcelona.

Local singers will accompany the orchestra.

DANCE

Moveo Double Bill

Moveo Dance Company is presenting a double bill show this weekend, with choreographies by Klevis Elmazaj from Albania and Otis-Cameron Carr from the UK.

Guest choreographer Helene Taddei Lawson from Corsica will also be performing today.

The event, supported by Arts Council Malta and the Alliance Française de Malte, is taking place until Sunday at the Valletta Campus Theatre at 8pm. For tickets, click here.

Moveo dancers during a past performance. Photo: Facebook/Moveo Dance Company

ARTS

Improvizza! Malta Improv Festival

Malta’s first ever improvisation festival is taking place at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta from today until Sunday.

Aimed at local and international performers and improvisers, Improvizza! will be offering a number of two-day and three-hour workshops during the day, followed by performances and other events in the evenings.

A number of international improv teachers and performers will be leading the workshops and performing in the shows, which are open to all. The workshops cover a variety of skills and the performances will showcase different improv styles.

Today, an Improv Show will see songs and dances created out of thin air, while Patti Stiles and Pierpaolo Buzza will present a workshop titled Mythic, which is as the title suggests, about myths.

The Extra will focus on the contributions of extras to the film industry.

For more information and tickets, click here. One can also visit the festival’s Facebook page.

Also read the Times of Malta interview with the festival’s director.

The poster of Improvizza! Malta Improv Festival

Ossa di Crità/Bones of Clay

Mana Chuma Teatro is today presenting a performance of poetry and music at Studio Solipsis in Rabat.

Titled Ossa di Crità, the performance speaks of a deep connection with the land and the environments that shape our identities. Poet-performer Massimo Barilla will be giving a rendition of his poetry, while composer and musician Luigi Polimeni will perform live music on piano, synths and theremin.

Elizabeth Grech and Adrian Grima will also be performing some of Barilla’s poetry in English and Maltese respectively.

Besides the performance, Barilla and Polimeni will be giving an intensive two-hour workshop on the elements of dramaturgy and the building blocks of composition, based on sound and word. The workshop is open to poets and performers of any skill level and experience. Those interested are requested to book their place in advance.

For more information, e-mail admin@studiosolipsis.com or visit the social media channels of Studio Solipsis.

Perfomers Massimo Barilla (left) and Luigi Polimeni

FILM

Anime Festival

The Eden Cinemas in St Julian’s is hosting its first-ever Anime Festival, showing feature-length films of some of the most popular anime series of all time.

All films are dubbed in English or are screened in Japanese with English subtitles.

My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission is being shown from today until September 20, when the Anime Festival will come to an end.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page and the Eden Cinemas website.

My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission

PHOTOGRAPHY

150 / Richard Ellis

The Richard Ellis Archive, consisting of 39,000+ glass negatives documenting the period in Malta and Gozo between 1861 and 1938, has been digitised in archival-grade quality for the first time in its history.

The British-Maltese photographer (January 1842-December 1924) was one of the pioneers of photography in Malta during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Thirty large prints taken from his archive will now be exhibited at Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta, from today to October 23.

The exhibition is curated by Charles Paul Azzopardi and Ian Ellis.

For more information, click here.

Wiki Loves Monuments 2022

Malta is once again taking part in Wiki Loves Monuments, the Guinness World Record holder for the largest photography competition, which has reached its seventh edition.

The competition brings together photographers from around the world to take stunning pictures of Malta’s cultural heritage, which are to be shared on Wikipedia. Participation is free and open to all. The deadline for all submissions is September 30.

Photo uploading workshops will be held throughout September.

A jury composed of experts within the fields of cultural heritage, photography and Wikipedia will be selecting the winning entries and 10 submissions will be nominated for the international Wiki Loves Monuments contest, with the opportunity to win further prizes.

For details, visit www.wikimalta.org and the Wikimedia Community Malta Facebook page.

Triq il-Wiesgha Tower by Domenic Camilleri, one of the Maltese finalists of the Wiki Loves Monuments 2021 competition. Photo: Wikimedia

MISCELLANEOUS EVENTS

Fontana Wine Festival 2022 feat. Red Electric

The Kummissjoni Żgħażagħ Fontana, together with the Ministry for Gozo and the Gozo Cultural Heritage Directorate, are tonight presenting the third edition of the wine festival.

The event, which starts at 8pm around Fontana’s parish church, will feature over 20 Gozitan wines cultivated by local farmers and performances by Red Electric, DCapitals Big Band and DJ Remii.

Entrance is free of charge, but to taste the wine, one has to buy a souvenir glass. There is no limit on the number of different wines one can taste. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Red Electric. Photo: Facebook/Red Electric

Gżira cultural event

Gżira is holding a cultural event this weekend. Today, at 5pm, the historical folkloric group Federiciani, from the municipality of Enna, will parade along the streets of Gżira together with the local Mount Carmel Band. The parade will be followed by a celebration with music, food and wine stands at the Council of Europe Garden at 7pm.

Tomorrow, a multicultural public exhibition will open at Fort Manoel on Manoel Island at 4pm. There will also be traditional music and dances performances. Admission is free.

Throughout the weekend, including Sunday, a number of free workshops will be held at the Waterfront Hotel. These include a workshop on the effects of multiculturalism on the local community tomorrow between 9am and 4pm and one on enhancing cultural tourism between Gżira and Enna on Sunday between 9.30am and 12.15pm. Attendance is free of charge too.

For more information, visit the Gżira local council Facebook page.

VISUAL ARTS

Lost in the Ether

Nicole Sciberras Debono's first solo exhibition at Il-Kamra Ta' Fuq in Mqabba comes to a close today.

Through her works, the artist brings forward esoteric narratives of a domestic familiarity, with notes on online and para-social relationships, and the reflections of a young woman in a contemporary society.

The gallery will be open this week from 6am to noon. The finissage will take place this evening from 7 to 10pm. For more information, visit Il-Kamra ta' Fuq Facebook page.

Read the Times of Malta review here.

Slumber & Light Leaks by Nicole Scibberas Debono. Photo: Nicole Sciberras Debono

Ħbieb

A group of women who meet regularly to paint together are putting on an exhibition at the Razzett tal-Markiż Mallia Tabone in Mosta.

They are Joanne Azzopardi, Audrey Vella, Judith Dingli, Fabiola Agius Anastasi, Mariuccia Zammit, Josephine Hili, Marita Fenech, Graziella Calleja, Elena Toncheva, Yvette Carabott and Maria Cauchi.

Titled Ħbieb, the collective exhibition runs until Sunday, September 18. Opening hours: Monday to Sunday from 6 to 8pm. On Sundays, the centre is also open from 10am to noon.

For more information, visit the Razzett tal-Markiż – Cultural Centre Facebook page.

The Summer Showcase

Bureau Iniala, in collaboration with Marie Gallery 5, is presenting a curated selection of works by a number of local artists.

These are Paul Serri, Trevor Borg, Vince Briffa, Ryan Falzon, Victor Agius, Isabelle Borg, Stefan Spiteri, Sheldon Saliba and Joseph Farrugia.

The showcase aims to be a way for artists and collectors to enjoy works that do not necessarily fit within one collective narrative.

The Summer Showcase closes on September 22. One may visit the exhibition at Bureau Iniala, 37, Treasury Sreet, Valletta, from Monday to Friday between 10am and 4.30pm. For more information and updates, visit the Facebook page of Marie Gallery 5.

Read more about the exhibition in this Times of Malta interview.

Abstract Dyptch (1990) by the late Isabelle Borg is on display at Bureau Inialia.

Tempus Edax Rerum

Artist David Borg attempts to explore the representation of time and the thematic concept of the human condition through a series of woodcut prints on display at Gemelli Framing in Ta’ Qali.

The exhibition, curated by Hannah Dowling, runs until September 24.

For more information, visit the exhibition’s Facebook page.

Read an article by the curator here.

Paradoxes

Artist, muralist, designer and poet Damian Ebejer, son of playwright and novelist Francis Ebejer, is presenting an ‘autobiography’ of his art and life at the Wignacourt Museum, Rabat, until September 29.

The retrospective solo exhibition features mixed media artworks and is multi-themed.

Consult the museum’s Facebook page for opening hours.

The Roads Travelled

A solo art exhibition by Godwin Muscat Azzopardi is opening today at the Art by the Seaside gallery in Senglea.

The former UN judge in Kosovo is now dedicating his time to following his childhood passion and now he is exhibiting over 18 pieces of artworks at the Senglea gallery.

The exhibition is opening today at 7pm and runs until September 27. For more information, visit the Art by the Seaside gallery page.

Exhibition by art group Brushes

The artistic group Brushes is putting on its eighth exhibition at Palazzo Ferreria, 310, Republic Street, Valletta.

Artists Fabiola Agius Anastasi, Adrian Camilleri, John Caruana and Madeleine Vella Satariano are taking part.

The works on display include aquarelles and acrylics and varied themes.

The exhibition will be open until September 28. Opening hours: Monday to Friday, from 9am to 6pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 9am to 1pm.

An artwork by Fabiola Agius Anastasi, one of the artists forming part of the group Brushes.

The Cappuccino Brigade

The ninth solo exhibition of Debbie Caruana Dingli is on display at the Palm Court Lounge of The Phoenicia, in Floriana.

Curated by Charlene Vella, the collection of watercolour works is based on the artist's observations of the native Maltese population and is named after one of the paintings on display whose heroine is a bossy woman, often pictured in the artist's colourful works.

The exhibition will be open throughout September.

Read an article by the curator here.

An Ode in Stone

Downhearted by Joe Xuereb

Artist Joe Xuereb is presenting an exhibition of limestone sculptures at The Phoenicia's Deep Nature Spa.

His rounded figures and forms represent universal shortcomings among humans such as greed, solitude and the entrapments of love.

An Ode in Stone, curated by Louis Laganà, runs until the end of September.

Read the Times of Malta interview with the artist.

Amelia Saint George works at The Phoenicia

Artist Amelia Saint George is exhibiting a number of her sculptures at The Phoenicia, Floriana.

The sculptures are in clay, bronze and mixed media, and portray animals, which Saint George is particularly well-known for, as well as some humorous sculptures that are more closely associated with her portrait sculptures.

Saint George, who has made Valletta her home, is an established, award-winning contemporary sculptor who has exhibited locally and internationally. She is also the author of several books on diverse subjects and holds sculpting lessons in her Valletta studio.

One may view her works at The Phoenicia’s reception area until the end of September.

Time, Space …. and Palmyra

Artists Henry Alamango and Galina Troizky are presenting a joint exhibition at the Malta Society of Arts at Palazzo de La Salle, in Valletta.

The duo infuse two themes: the social implications resulting from the functional transformation of rural and urban space over time, and a crie de coeur reflecting a deep concern for an environment and populated space in progressive decline.

The exhibition also recalls how the ‘civilised’ world recoiled in horror in 2015 at the deliberate physical and cultural destruction wrought by IS in the ancient city of Palmyra, Syria, of Unesco World Heritage fame. Ironically, flashbacks of Palmyra continue to manifest themselves in Malta's spatial and cultural development, contributing also to solitary and anonymous lifestyles, loss of community, loneliness and pollution.

The artists ask whether we are also the perpetrators – or at least the acquiescent accomplices – to an ongoing ‘Palmyra’?

The exhibition runs until October 1. Opening hours: Mondays and Fridays: 8am to 7pm; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays: 8am to noon and 4pm to 7pm; and Saturdays: 8am to 1pm. Entrance is free. For more information, click here.

Galina Troizky's Escape Route, one of her contemporary art collages on display at Palazzo de la Salle in Valletta.

Dying Planet

Illustrator, designer and visual London-based artist ‘iella’ (Daniela Attard) is presenting a body of illustration work and paintings focusing on climate anxiety and existential dread at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.

The artworks on display focus on the global impact of climate change with some reference to local issues and include strange figurative work and characters which serve as modern allegories.

The exhibition runs until October 9. For more information, visit www.kreattivita.org.

Willie Apap – Colour and Light

A retrospective exhibition of works by Willie Apap (1918-1970), considered one of Malta’s leading exponents of 20th-century art, is currently on at Il-Ħaġar – Heart of Gozo Museum in Victoria.

The 70 works on display feature portraits, landscapes and still-lifes, dancers, human figures, sacred and ethnic works in oils and inks, and are accompanied by a lavish 100-page GEMS # 20 catalogue.

The exhibition, curated by Maria Cassar, runs until October 10. Opening hours are from Monday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free.

On September 25, Cassar will deliver a public lecture at 11am. Participation is free but booking on events@heartofgozo.org.mt is recommended.

The exhibition is supported by the Malta Tourism Authority and the Gozo Ministry’s Cultural Directorate. For more information, visit the museum’s Facebook page.

Read the Times of Malta interview with the exhibition's curator Maria Cassar here.

The 100-page GEMS # 20 catalogue was published alongside the exhibition. Photo: Facebook

OTHER EXHIBITIONS

The Santa Marija Convoy and the George Cross – 80 Years On

Heritage Malta is honouring the heroes who valiantly gave their lives in order to ensure the victory of World War II through an exhibition at the National War Museum at Fort St Elmo, Valletta.

Visitors can see artefacts and archival documents related to two of the most well-known episodes of the year 1942 – the award of the George Cross and Operation Pedestal.

The exhibition runs until September 27. Opening hours are from 9am to 4.30pm. For tickets, click here.

Lunchtime tours at Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum

The Mdina palazzo is hosting a guided lunthtime tour around its significant collection, highlighting objects linked to the rich cultural heritage of the Maltese islands and focusing on its people, trades and traditions.

Gustav Café is open to guests for refreshments on the rooftop terrace of the museum.

Bookings against a suggested donation of €10 can be made via e-mail at bookings@palazzofalson.com or by calling on 2145 4512. Pre-bookings are recommended.

The museum is open from Tuesday to Sunday. For information about opening hours and more, visit www.palazzofalson.com.

Some of the exhibits at Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum in Mdina. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Meet the Phoenicians of Malta

A Phoenician stone sarcophagus excavated last year at Għajn Klieb, on the outskirts of Rabat, is one of the major attractions of an exhibition that has opened at the National Museum of Archaeology in Valletta.

The exhibition brings to light the results of months of painstaking studies by a multidisciplinary team researching the sarcophagus and two other tombs discovered in the area, as well as their contents. The three tombs, although inherently different, shed light on the burial rituals of the earliest Phoenicians on the island.

The exhibition is open until October 30. The museum in Republic Street, Valletta, is open from Monday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm. Entrance to the exhibition is free of charge.

Dumnikani fil-Palazz: Home & Temple

A new exhibition at the Inquisitor's Palace in Vittoriosa tells of the special relationship between the palace and the neighbouring Dominican Order, especially in the post-war years.

Enemy war bombing in 1941 had left the Dominican community without a convent and a church, and they found temporary refuge beyond Vittoriosa. But they were called back by the need to fulfil their spiritual and educational mission among their people.

Eighty years ago, in August 1942, the Dominicans asked for temporary shelter at the Inquisitor’s Palace and, for almost two decades, the palace became the community’s home and temple.

The exhibition runs until January 8. The Inquisitor's Palace is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm.

whatson@timesofmalta.com