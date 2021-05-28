Malta and Italy’s foreign ministers, together with the European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, paid a joint visit to Libya for talks with the Government of National Unity.

The government said in a statement that the visit was made on Malta’s initiative.

In Tripoli, the European delegation held talks with Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, Foreign Minister Najla El-Mangoush, and Interior Minister Khaled Tijani Mazen, during which they asked the Libyan government to define its priorities to improve the lives of Libyans who are coping with the cost of living and with the devastation brought about by war in the last 10 years.

Ministers Evarist Bartolo and Luigi Di Maio, and commissioner Oliver Varhelyi explained how a stable political framework is a condition for a broader partnership with Libya, with a view of including Libya in the new agenda for the Mediterranean and in the EU's economic and investment plan.

They expressed their commitment to collaborate in various areas towards economic growth, job creation, and good governance. To this end, the joint delegation urged the Libyan authorities to engage constructively with the EU for the good of the Libyan people.

They said that realistic prospects for economic growth and prosperity can only be achieved by effectively countering illegal economies, criminal networks, and illicit trafficking in the region.

On irregular migration, the European delegation said the EU will continue to contribute to strengthen the Libyan capacity to contain the situation, both with regard to the Libyan coastguard, as well as the control of Libya’s southern borders. This in full respect of international standards and human rights, primarily the rights of the most vulnerable people.

The two sides also spoke about the reopening of European airspace to flights from Libya and the reactivation of direct connections with Europe once safety and security conditions are met.

The government statement did not say whether any talks were held regarding some 1 billion Libyan dinars seized in Malta two years ago.

Bartolo said on Tuesday Malta is awaiting instructions from the Libyan authorities to release the haul.