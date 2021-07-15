Malta has recorded 222 new coronavirus cases, the sixth day of triple-digit figures.

With 10 recoveries, Malta now has 1,212 active cases, the highest number since March 28.

The new cases were found from 3,629 swab tests pushing the positivity rate up to 6.12 per cent.

Data provided by health authorities does not include the number of patients receiving treatment for the virus in hospitals but Times of Malta is informed there are 16 patients in hospital, most of whom are unvaccinated.

The vaccinated patients who contracted the virus are being kept in hospital as a form of quarantine to avoid them returning to elderly relatives, a source said. One patient remains in intensive care.

RELATED STORIES Malta's travel rules, explained

Although no deaths have been officially linked to the virus since June 17, Fearne said on Tuesday health authorities are investigating the death of a five-year-old child in connection with the virus.

Vaccination rollout

A total of 3,474 vaccine doses were administered over the previous 24 hours.

The health authorities said that 353,929 residents are now fully vaccinated against the virus, with the total number of jabs administered over the past months reaching 715,447.

Two-thirds of children aged 12 to 15 have been administered a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since invitations were sent out at the end of June.

Walk-in and mobile clinics where residents can get vaccinated without the need for an appointment start operating from July 19.

As from yesterday, travellers to Malta must be fully vaccinated to enter the country without quarantining, with exceptions for those who cannot take the jab or are under the age of 12.

Those arriving without a jab will be charged at least €1,400 per room for their stay in a quarantine hotel. As the first such hotel nears full capacity, a call for a second one has been issued.

Language schools have also been closed as part of the new measures. Schools say they are set to lose €40 million and 2,000 jobs are in danger.