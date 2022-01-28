Malta has reported 229 new COVID-19 cases as another three people died while positive for the virus.

The deaths are a 70-year-old man and two women, aged 84 and 91, taking the death toll to 544.

Public Health consultant Tanya Melillo told Times of Malta that COVID-19 was the main cause of death for 65% of victims in January, while the remainder died due to other pre-existing conditions.

Data published by the health authorities showed that another 575 people recovered, bringing the number of active cases down to 3,597.

Of these, 105 are in hospital, including five who are receiving intensive care.

On Thursday, when 230 new cases were registered, there were 102 people in hospital, including seven in ITU.

A total of 328,074 vaccine boosters have been given so far.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Thursday that 98% of those aged 12 and over have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine while more than three-quarters of the population is now fully jabbed against the virus