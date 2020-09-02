Malta has been taken off Belgium’s red travel list and placed on its amber list, according to an updated list on the Belgian Foreign Affairs website.

The country is now advising “increased vigilance” about travel to Malta, which had been prohibited.

Belgium had banned travel to and from Malta on August 14, describing Malta as a risky country.

Several countries have marked Malta as an unsafe country, imposing quarantine, obligatory testing and other restrictions on arrivals.

Malta now has 428 known active COVID-19 cases, a number that has been gradually decreasing over the past few days after a spike in mid-August.