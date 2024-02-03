Malta will vote for its 2024 Eurovision Song Contest entry on Saturday night, as the 12 finalists battle it out on TV screens to be named the winner.

Organisers have whittled down the 36 initial participants to the remaining 12 following a writing boot camp and four semi-finals. The finalists will perform on TVM starting at 9pm.

Unlike previous years, the final will not be a live performance but a live-on-tape performance that will be streamed to audiences.

Many of the artists said they were surprised by the news that they would not be performing in front of cheering fans and an eager audience.

Instead, their pre-recorded performance will be aired at the TVM studios, in Guardamangia. The singer will have an opportunity to provide their interpretation of the song.

Once all the performances are aired, televoting and a jury will decide the winner. The televoting will be open for around 20 minutes.

During the final, the winner of the best music video will also be announced.

The final will be presented by Carlo Borg Bonaci, Angie Laus and Jamie Cardona.

Malta was represented by indie pop group The Busker at the festival in Liverpool last year. The Busker performed their song Dance (Our Own Party) but failed to make it to the final.

Win a trip to Eurovision Song Contest final

The Saturday night show will also offer a lucky viewer the chance to experience the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest final in Sweden first-hand.

To participate in the competition, viewers must take a photo with family and friends while watching the Malta Eurovision Song Contest final and upload it in the comments section of the competition post uploaded on TVM’s social media pages later on Saturday evening.

The winner will get a trip for two to Malmö, Sweden, where the contest will be held in May. The winner will be announced on Magic Malta radio on Monday.