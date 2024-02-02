The music videos of the Malta Eurovision Song Contest’s 12 finalists have been released.

Unlike previous years, the final - to be held on Saturday - will not be a live performance but a live-on-tape performance that will be streamed to audiences.

Many of the artists said they were “surprised” and “heartbroken” by the news that they would not be performing in front of cheering fans and an eager audience.

Instead, they will perform at the TVM studios, in Guardamangia.

After all performances are aired, televoting and a jury will decide the winner.

The 12 finalists are the following:

Miriana Conte – Venom

Sarah Bonnici – Loop

Greta Tude – Topic (Bla Bla)

Janvil – Man

Haley Azzopardi – Tell Me That It’s Over

Ryan Hili – Karma

Erba’ – Sirena

Nathan – Ghost

Denise Mercieca – Mara

Matt Blxck – Banana

Gail Attard – Wild Card

Lisa Gauci – Breathe