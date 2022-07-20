Malta’s women’s National Team head coach Angela Adamoli was confirmed as the new coach of Elite Basket Roma’s women’s Serie B team on Wednesday.

Adamoli, fresh out of the FIBA Small Countries Games and the FIBA 3×3 Europe Cup qualifiers with Malta, will be leading the highest ranked squad within the Roman club after having coached the Under-13, -14, and -15 divisions last season. The Italian coach went as far as taking the U-15s to the first-ever national final in the club’s history.

Speaking to the club’s website after the appointment was confirmed, Adamoli said she was eager to start.

“I am enthusiastic, and I can’t wait to start because it is the beginning of a new project which will also give continuity to what has been done before my appointment, in a careful and proactive way,” she said.

“I am also very curious because there will also be some new things in the team and things that need constructing. Surely, it will be a team with a low average age with experienced players joined by high-level young players who stood out last season – a good mix.

“For me, it is in fact the second experience in Serie B, since I was there ten years ago when I already coached in the championship equivalent of the time – the A3 and won it. So, I hope it will be a good omen.”

