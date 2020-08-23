Malta’s 10th COVID-19 victim died after contracting the virus just three months since his prison release and a few years after tirelessly fighting for parole while battling a terminal illness.

Godfrey Ellul, 72, had his parole request repeatedly turned down in 2016 despite medical reports showing he had terminal lung cancer. The then-inmate could barely leave his cell and would spend most of his days at Corradino Correctional Facility resting in bed.

The victim’s story made headlines at the time after his sister, Betta Ellul, made a public plea for compassion for her brother in light of his deteriorating health.

She had said that dying in prison was her brother’s “worst nightmare”.

But in a shocking turn of events, after battling lung cancer for years, Ellul died of COVID-19 on Friday after getting infected with the virus through community transmission.

He was released from prison almost three months ago, on May 26.

“It was all so sudden. Some relatives got coronavirus first, even though we were all being very careful especially for his sake since he only had one lung,” his brother Joe Ellul told Times of Malta.

Ellul spent his final days at Mater Dei Hospital’s Intensive Therapy Unit but could not even be put on a ventilator because of his pre-existing condition.

He had tested positive for the virus on August 14, as Malta registered a dramatic spike in new coronavirus cases in the last few weeks. He was initially treated at St Thomas Hospital but was later transferred to Mater Dei for oxygen, his brother said.

Just days before her brother’s death, Ellul’s sister had expressed anger over the increasing number of virus cases that were reported daily and had also criticised the authorities for what she believed to be a lack of action.

Godfrey Ellul at a family gathering last June.

“Little did I know when I wrote this post that the next death was going to be my brother’s! Now I’m even angrier!” she said on social media on Friday. His brother Joe says the family was enjoying getting to know him better, especially after being apart for so many years.

“He was bonding with his son who is in his 30s and who was still young when Godfrey went to prison. They were getting to know each other all over again,” Ellul said.

Back in 2016, the former drug addict had six years of his sentence left to serve of his 20-year sentence and so was not yet eligible to apply for parole but for the fact he had a terminal illness.

In such cases, inmates can be considered for early parole, but this was never granted. His family had then filed an appeal to the president, but this too had been turned down.

Ellul with his sister.

Ellul had been in prison for drug dealing. At the time, Ellul had told Times of Malta that while he had lost practically all hope of an early release, he wanted to use his situation to urge others to choose better paths in life.

“If you know anyone who is taking drugs please tell them to go and do the rehab programme. Look at me now. Tell them: this is how you’ll end up,” he had said.

Ellul’s greatest wish was to spend at least one last Christmas at home with his family, something he was looking forward to doing this year after his release.

According to his brother, the Ellul family is very close and always threw extravagant parties at Christmas time.

“I’m sure Godfrey was looking forward to that this year. In the short time he was out, he was always trying to enjoy the little things,” Ellul said.

The last time the family were all together was on Father’s Day in June, when they rented a farmhouse to be able to celebrate while also social distancing. At the time, COVID-19 numbers had started dwindling.

“We weren’t meeting all the time, obviously, because of coronavirus, but I remember him being very happy that day since he had only just been released. The little children gave him hand-made cards. It was a very special day. I wish we had three years with him and not three months. After all that he has been through, we never imagined it would be COVID-19 that would take him,” Ellul said.