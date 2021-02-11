Malta has updated its amber list of airports from which passengers need to get a negative COVID-19 test before they can be allowed into Malta. Those who fail to do so could be submitted to testing in Malta and may also have to quarantine.

The new list includes the airports of Ile-de-France in France, Baden-Wurttemberg in Germany and Attiki in Greece, which were previously exempted.

No new countries have been added to the 40 already in place. Travel from the UK continues to be suspended, as the country remains in the red zone, with only Maltese nationals and residents allowed to fly from Britain.

The revised amber list comes into effect on Saturday at midnight.

The countries in Malta's amber list are:

Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy (all airports except Sicily and Sardinia), Japan, Jordan, Latvia, Lebanon

Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Monaco, Morocco, Netherlands, Poland,

Portugal (all airports except Madeira, Azores), Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (all airports except Canarias), Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Uruguay and Vatican City.