A 59-year-old man has become Malta's 74th coronavirus victim, the health authorities said on Friday.

The man tested positive for COVID-19 on October 27. He died on Thursday night at Mater Dei Hospital.

Four people died of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Earlier on Friday, the health authorities said that a 75-year-old man and a 90-year-old woman had died the previous night.

Another man, 54-year-old PC Joseph Muscat also died on Thursday.

The ministry gave its condolences to the family and appealed for prevention measures to be followed.