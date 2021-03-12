An elderly man accused of killing his son has been released from preventative custody after providing the necessary third party guarantees.

Salvu Dalli, 68, is pleading not guilty to the wilful homicide of his 37-year old son, Antoine, during a violent incident that allegedly took place on August 7, 2020 at his home in Triq il-Gudja, Għaxaq.

The victim was found dead in the shower, having suffered a single shot in the stomach at close range.

Dalli was granted bail in February by magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia, against a €10,000 deposit and a personal guarantee of €30,000 to be provided by three persons stepping in as guarantors.

Yet one month later, Dalli remained in custody as the necessary bail guarantees had not yet been secured.

A fresh request was filed to the Criminal Court, presided over by Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera, providing evidence of three personal guarantors willing to secure the €30,000 bail bond.

In light of this, the court ordered Dalli’s release, while ordering him to sign the bail book three times weekly and to keep away from Għaxaq, pending the testimony of an important civilian witness.

The case continues.

Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspector Roderick Attard are prosecuting.

Lawyer Lennox Vella is defence counsel.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb appear parte civile.