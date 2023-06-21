A man was handed a 33-month jail term after admitting upon his arraignment on Wednesday to three armed robberies at two St Paul’s Bay commercial outlets over a three-week span.

Darko Tadic, 48, born in Bosnia Herzegovina and living in St Paul’s Bay, was tracked down by the police through CCTV footage and other evidence which pointed in his direction as the suspect behind the three-week theft spree.

The first robbery took place at around midday on May 29 at a betting parlour in St Paul’s Bay when a female shop attendant was held up by a knife-wielding robber who made off with the cash.

A week later, a food store in the same locality was targeted by a thief who held up the shop attendant with a knife.

The betting outlet targeted on May 29 was robbed again on Monday when the same knife-wielding thief, face covered, struck at around 11.25am, ordering the female shop attendant to hand over the cash.

The theft spree triggered a manhunt which led to the arrest of the suspect.

He faced three separate charges of aggravated theft, holding the shop workers against their will as well as carrying a knife without a police licence or permit when committing the holdups.

He pleaded guilty.

Upon that admission, the court, presided over by Magistrate Elaine Mercieca, condemned the accused to 33 months in jail after taking into account the nature of the charges.

The thefts were aggravated and accompanied by violence, observed the court.

Given the circumstances, an effective jail term was appropriate punishment, however, in light of his admission at the earliest stage, that punishment was to tend towards the minimum.

The court also condemned the accused to a fine of €116.47 and bound him under a personal obligation against a penalty of €1,500 that was to remain in force for 12 months.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit, Stephen Gulia and Warren Galea prosecuted.