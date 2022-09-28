A man who assaulted a sunbather in Valletta two years ago has been jailed for 13 months by a court that on Wednesday said such an “exaggerated and cruel attack” had no place in society.

Anna Karsbjer, a 26-year-old Swede, was sunbathing by the sea on August 28, 2020, while chatting with her father on the phone, when a rather tall and skinny stranger approached, fishing net in hand.

Asking the man to keep his distance “because of the COVID situation” she continued her conversation.

But suddenly, the man turned upon her, grabbing her by the hair and knocking her head against the rocks.

Then just as suddenly, he ran off, heading in the direction of a nearby seafront restaurant.

Two passersby immediately rushed to the woman’s assistance and called the police.

The suspected aggressor, Frederick Mifsud, a 37-year-old Siġġiewi resident, was wearing a Nike vest, shorts and cap at the time of the incident.

He was subsequently tracked down and arrested.

In his statement to the police, Mifsud claimed that he had defended himself when the alleged victim turned upon him, addressing him angrily and even scratching his neck.

He insisted that he only hit her once and said that he was sorry.

He added that he had not filed a police report nor sought medical assistance for his injuries for fear that he would get all the blame.

He was prosecuted and pleaded not guilty to causing the woman grievous injuries as well as breaching previous bail conditions.

During the proceedings, a psychiatrist testified that the accused had a personality problem and suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after the death of an infant nine years ago.

However, he was certified as being “of sound mind”, able to distinguish right from wrong and fit to plead.

On the basis of all evidence, the court, presided over by Magistrate Nadine Lia, observed that there was no doubt that the accused was on site at the time of the incident and that he had some form of argument with the alleged victim.

The victim’s version was consistent throughout, supported by the account of civilian witnesses who were nearby after the assault.

CCTV footage also corroborated that version and moreover, the court could assess the victim’s behaviour when testifying.

The young woman was evidently still traumatised by the ordeal, leading the court to be morally convinced that the attack was indeed capricious, frightening and unfounded, levelled against a person who was minding her own business.

Medical certificates showed that she had suffered a fractured nasal bone.

The injury did not result in permanent disfigurement and the prosecution had not proved how long it would take to heal.

Nor had the prosecution determined the motive behind the attack.

When all was considered, the court declared the man guilty of slight injury and breaching bail, while clearing him of recidivism.

The court condemned him to a 13-month jail term, issued a two-year restraining order and bound him under a €2,000 personal obligation for one year, stating that such “an exaggerated and cruel attack on an innocent person who did not call for such behaviour” had “no place in society”.

The accused was also ordered to pay €1,304.96 in court expert expenses.

Inspector Daryl Borg prosecuted.